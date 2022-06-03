Rhode Island crime news: June 2022

A Providence man on Wednesday was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest for armed assault on a police officer and robbery with ghost gun and a large-capacity magazine.

Roberto Cruz Rivera, 30, entered a no contest plea to first-degree robbery, discharge of a firearm during a robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, discharge of a firearm while committing an assault on a police officer, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Superior Court Justice Robert D. Krause sentenced him to 53 years, with 23 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

“This case demonstrates the enormous danger that large-capacity magazines, that remarkably remain lawful in Rhode Island, and illegal firearms pose to members of the public and law enforcement alike,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said. “This defendant not only brandished a ghost gun during this robbery, but also discharged it, including at a pursuing police officer. The long sentence imposed by the court here should send a strong message that gun violence perpetrated against police and members of the public will bring the most serious consequences.”

On Oct. 29, 2020, Rivera robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Providence and shot at an officer during a car chase that followed, prosecutors said.

During the robbery, a Providence police officer pulled into the store parking lot and heard gunshots. Rivera pointed his handgun at him as he ran across the street towards a car driven by a co-defendant, Jeffrey McKay.

Police chased the care down Chad Brown Street, Admiral Street, Charles Street, and Mineral Spring Avenue before the car crashed into a median on a Route 146 on-ramp. Rivera fled from the crash on foot, but police caught him in a nearby wooded area, prosecutors said. Officers recovered a Polymer80 9 mm semi-automatic ghost gun with a 27-round large-capacity magazine.

— By Edward Fitzpatrick

May 25, 2022

2 sent to prison for roles in drug trafficking scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been sent to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking scheme that shipped or tried to ship an estimated 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of cocaine to the state through the postal service, federal prosecutors said.

George Mojica, 42, and Angel Delgado, 25, both of Central Falls, were sentenced Monday to seven years and five years in prison respectively, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The defendants retrieved packages that had been delivered to homes around the state, each containing a kilogram (2.2 pounds) or more of cocaine, authorities said. The recipient names on the packages were not associated with the delivery addresses, they said.

Based on the number of intercepted packages containing cocaine, their weight, and evidence of cocaine identified by drug-sniffing dogs on discarded packaging materials, the organization is believed to have shipped or tried to ship more than 50 kilograms of cocaine to Rhode Island between January 2018 and December 2019.

Mojica pled guilty in December. Delgado pleaded guilty in January.

May 16, 2022

Providence Police condemns racist mass shooting in Buffalo, vows to ‘stand strong’ with Black community

PROVIDENCE — Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré and Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr. condemned the racist mass shooting on May 14 in Buffalo, N.Y. and pledged to ensure the safety of the Black community in Providence.

The attack by an 18-year-old white man that killed 10 and wounded three at a busy grocery store was an act of terrorism against the African-American community, Paré and Clements said on Monday.

Advertisement

“We denounce and condemn this racist behavior that resulted in the death of 10 ten individuals who were senselessly attacked in broad daylight. The subject responsible for this heinous act brought fear upon the Buffalo community and also to the hearts and minds of every person throughout this country,” they said in a statement.

“The Providence Department of Public Safety stands strong alongside our African American community in Providence and across this country and are outraged by the violence that continues to occur throughout the United States of America,” they said. “The Providence Public Safety team will continue to utilize every resource possible to ensure the safety of our community. We must decimate racism and hatred by identifying individuals who violently attack and kill people because of their race, ethnicity, culture, sexual orientation, gender identity or religious beliefs. We express our deepest condolences and prayers to all those involved and will work together as a community to diminish the hate and racism throughout our state and nation.”

