State Police trooper injured after unmarked vehicle struck by alleged drunk driver in Dorchester

The trooper’s unmarked police vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion, was struck by a 2015 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue at 11:55 p.m., said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

A Canton woman who was allegedly driving drunk struck an unmarked police vehicle in Dorchester Thursday night, injuring a State Police trooper, State Police said.

The other driver, Monet Greene, 36, of Canton, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection, Procopio said. The charges are “based on Troopers’ observations and her performance on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests,” he wrote.

The trooper, a 42-year-old man whose name was not released, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Milton for “suspected minor injuries,” Procopio said.

Greene had no apparent injuries, Procopio said. She was booked at the South Boston Barracks.

Her breathalyzer test reported a blood alcohol content reading of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit, Procopio said.

She was released on a $40 cash bail and ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court Friday to be arraigned, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.