fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three shot in two separate shootings in Dorchester; one person with life threatening wounds, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated June 3, 2022, 57 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in Dorchester Thursday night, one of which left the victim with life-threatening wounds.

The most serious incident took place around 10:03 p.m. on Fenelon Street when a person was shot and taken to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening wounds, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

The second incident took place just before midnight Thursday on Whitfield Street where two people were shot, he said. The wounds suffered by those victims were not considered life-threatening, Boyle said Friday.

No further information on both incidents, including the gender and ages of the victims, was available Friday morning.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.




John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video