Three shot in two separate shootings in Dorchester; one person with life threatening wounds, police say

Boston police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in Dorchester Thursday night, one of which left the victim with life-threatening wounds.

The most serious incident took place around 10:03 p.m. on Fenelon Street when a person was shot and taken to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening wounds, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

The second incident took place just before midnight Thursday on Whitfield Street where two people were shot, he said. The wounds suffered by those victims were not considered life-threatening, Boyle said Friday.