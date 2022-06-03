‘A truly innocent victim.’ DA Ryan, Cambridge PD seek public’s help in solving 2012 murder of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes

“It has been ten years since Charlene Holmes was murdered outside her home,” Ryan said in the statement. “A truly innocent victim, her death is a tragic loss that continues to be felt by the entire community. We know with certainty that there were witnesses present at the time of the shooting and, as we mark this sad day, I am renewing my call to the community for witnesses to come forward to authorities.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office in a statement implored witnesses to contact investigators. Ryan’s office also once again released images of a black four-door sedan seen on Willow Street when gunfire erupted on the night of June 3, 2012 around 8:02 p.m.

Authorities on Friday renewed their call for witnesses to come forward in the 2012 murder of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes, on the 10-year anniversary of the drive-by shooting in Cambridge that claimed her life and also injured a 17-year-old girl. The case remains unsolved.

Ryan’s comments were echoed in the statement by Cambridge police Commissioner Christine Elow.

Advertisement

“Charlene had an incredibly bright future ahead of her and her life was taken way too soon by a senseless act of violence,” Elow said. “We remain firmly committed today as we did 10 years ago in bringing justice for Charlene and her loved ones.”

According to the statement, officers responded to Willow Street around 8:02 p.m. for a call for a shooting. Police located Holmes and a 17-year-old female both suffering from gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Both girls were taken to an area hospital, where Holmes was later pronounced dead. Ryan’s office said the cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators don’t believe the two teens were the intended targets, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the case should call State Police at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at 617-349-3370, the statement said. People can also submit information anonymously by calling 617-349-3359, online at www.cambridgepolice.org/tips, or by sending a text message to Tip411 (847411), starting the message with Tip650, according to the statement.

Holmes mother, also named Charlene Holmes, told the Globe soon after the murder that her daughter was a “beautiful, loving, wonderful” person.

“She was a people person. She loved life,” the elder Holmes said at the time. “She was an innocent bystander.”

Neighbors told the Globe in 2012 that Holmes was walking with an older sister down Willow Street and just happened to be in front of 34-36 Willow St. when shots were fired. Holmes’s other sister, 17-year-old Shontae, ran to the family’s home at 48 Willow and alerted her parents, said neighbor Cheryl Hall at the time.

The second gunshot victim was a different 17-year-old who neighbors said was sitting on the front porch of 34-36 Willow braiding the hair of another teen when the shots rang out.

“When I got over there, she was laying there,’’ Hall told the Globe in 2012, recounting the moment she saw Holmes on the ground after being shot. “I picked her hand up, and I’m trying to talk to her. I told her, ‘It’s going to be OK. Stay with us.’ "

One of Holmes’s schoolmates, then-junior Santa De La Cruz, 17, said at the time that Holmes was bright and goal-oriented.

Advertisement

“Charlene was a bright girl. All that drinking and smoking — she didn’t do that. She was against violence, which is why I’m surprised that happened to her,’’ De La Cruz said. “She was always in the house, she wasn’t the type to run the streets and cause drama. She didn’t do that. She had high goals for herself.”

Holmes’s obituary posted to the website of the Rogers Funeral Home in Cambridge said she was “a student at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School and a church member and part time volunteer at the Salvation Army in Cambridge.”

One neighbor, Cindy Rodriguez, said in 2012 that Holmes’s warmth had always shone through her eyes.

“She had like the cutest features,” Rodriguez told the Globe at the time. “Big sparkly eyes, kinda like if you gaze into them you fall in love. Her eyes were beautiful, beautiful, beautiful. The eyes are the passage through the soul. ... You could tell that she was good at heart, just through her eyes.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.