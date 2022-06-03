Grim stretch of American shootings continues at a church and a funeral

A man shot and killed two women before killing himself in a deadly incident in Ames, Iowa, outside of Cornerstone Church, according to police. Authorities received multiple 911 calls shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday about how a man had shot two young members of the congregation while a program was going on inside the church, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived, the alleged gunman appeared to have died of a self-inflicted wound, Story County Sheriff Captain Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register.

As the United States is reeling from a recent string of mass shootings stretching from New York to Texas to Oklahoma, the spate of gun violence continued Thursday in the Midwest with separate shootings at a church parking lot and a funeral that left more Americans killed or wounded.

Advertisement

The names of the victims and alleged gunman were not immediately released by authorities, and the man’s motive and any possible connection to the church or victims remains unclear as of early Friday.

Mark Vance, a representative for the Salt Company youth ministry at Cornerstone Church, said in a statement that while he could not give out more details because of the investigation, the community was “grieving deeply” over the tragedy.

"We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired," he said. "Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims."

In Racine, Wis., two people were shot at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon during a funeral for a man who was killed by police last month. Residents heard between 20 and 30 shots fired before 2:30 p.m. as loved ones gathered to remember Da’Shontay L. King Sr., a 37-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop on May 20, according to the Racine Journal Times.

Advertisement

"We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," Natasha Mullen, King’s sister, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Authorities have not released additional details, such as the motive or names of the suspected shooter or the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, while the other, a girl, was treated and released, WISN, a Milwaukee ABC affiliate, reported. The shooting led Racine Mayor Cory Mason to call on police to enforce an 11 p.m. curfew for all people under the age of 18 through the weekend.

"The violence has got to stop!" Mason said in a statement posted by the Racine Police Department. "Revenge is not the answer."

There have already been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group. Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.

Kacey Pierce, who went to Cornerstone Church for Thursday night’s program for college students, told KCCI, a Des Moines CBS affiliate, that he saw people ducking behind their cars for safety when he and his friends arrived at the church. When he learned of the shooting in the church parking lot, Pierce was in disbelief with the rest of the Ames community, home to Iowa State University.

Advertisement

"For that to happen at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa. If you would have told me that a bit ago, I probably wouldn’t have believed you," Pierce said. "It’s unbelievable, honestly."

Reynolds, who called for more mental health programs and school-security measures instead of stricter gun legislation following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, said she and her husband were grieving "for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss" after Thursday’s church shooting.

"And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community," she wrote.

The funeral for King unfolded as the state investigation into why Officer Zachary B. Brenner fatally shot the man is ongoing. Police claim King had a handgun on him at the time and that King “took an action” that prompted the officer to shoot. The state’s Justice Department did not mention the “action” referenced by police, and family members have questioned their account of what happened. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.