America, lost and found

The song is poignant in the best of times, but in these times, with our country awash in the blood of innocents, and our various plagues — COVID-19, climate disasters, racism, and every other kind of hate — showing no signs of abating, it was almost unbearable. By the time the young singer watched out the window as “the moon rose over an open field,” I was undone.

I’ve been listening to an audiobook called “Miracle and Wonder,” which is a series of interviews with Paul Simon about his songwriting craft. One night last week, something in the discussion led me to pull up a YouTube video of Simon & Garfunkel performing their song “America” at a concert in Central Park . Perhaps you know the tune: “Let us be lovers, we’ll marry our fortunes together.” It’s a picaresque tale of a young couple on a bus trip through the heartland, gone off “to look for America.”

Let’s stipulate that things were hardly perfect in America in 1968, when the song was first recorded. Vietnam was raging; Richard Nixon was courting the solid South; assassinations and riots were cresting the horizon. And the video itself was recorded for a reunion concert in 1981, just as Ronald Reagan’s policies started to form a harsher, less generous nation.

Still, the America in that song — a place of ideals worth searching for — seems farther away than ever. We’re making it harder, not easier, for people to vote, harder for women to live complete lives, harder for working people to find dignity and justice. Watching those two famous troubadours croon about the New Jersey Turnpike, I couldn’t help longing for a time when 500,000 people could gather together in a park and not worry about contracting a fearsome disease or being slaughtered by a madman with a gun.

These are dark days. Dangers are everywhere. Truth is devalued. People are anxious, exhausted, turning inward for protection or outward in rage. Last year, 107,000 people died of drug overdoses, an increase of 15 percent over the previous year, which was a 30 percent increase over the year before that. Life expectancy in the United States has fallen further in the last two years than at any time since World War II and is now on average five years shorter than other developed nations.

In the pandemic, we’ve reached a phase where whatever shared responsibility we once had for each other has given way to “individual risk assessment.” Even Dr. Anthony Fauci explained his decision not to attend this spring’s super-spreading Gridiron dinner in a defensive crouch. “We’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their own calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take,” he said.

Of course, it’s great that deaths from the disease have been declining. But focusing overly on private responsibility gets public institutions off the hook. Congress can’t find a way to authorize a new round of pandemic relief funding for vaccines, tests, and treatments even as new variants threaten to spike and the Biden administration has run out of cash to provide free tests to the uninsured. “One-way masking” has become the norm, an apt metaphor.

This radical independence feeds on itself, especially in perilous times. The more frightened we become, the more desperate for control, the more likely to believe that no one can be depended upon but ourselves.

But here’s the thing: Despair is surrender. It is lethal to change. The defenders of the status quo want us to feel powerless, paralyzed, or cynical — to wallow in what one brilliant headline writer at The New York Times called “the monotony of grief.” Why accept that? Getting outside ourselves — joining communities of empathy and even idealism — is one good way to defeat the darkness.

Despair is demotivating, and we have places to go. We need to abandon our bunkers, talk to our neighbors and to strangers, get off social media, rejoin our co-workers, harass our feckless congressmen. We need to board a bus — maybe one bound for Washington, D.C. — and find that America we knew.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.