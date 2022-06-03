High school internships are needed in all fields, not just STEM

As an educator who has established internships for both high school and college students for many years, I applaud Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and state Education Secretary James Peyser’s announcement of the state’s new STEM internship program (“Massachusetts students need employers to provide internships,” Opinion, May 19).

For my students as well as my own sons, career exposure through internships has helped them choose the college programs and majors that were right for them.

One thing to remember, however, is that soft skills are extremely valuable in science, technology, engineering, and math fields. Verbal and written communication, critical thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, teamwork, and professionalism also can be learned at nontechnical companies and nonprofits. Massachusetts employers in a wide variety of fields, not simply STEM, should offer internships to high school students.