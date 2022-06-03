Instead of one schools chief, why not co-leadership for BPS?

We are accustomed to thinking of the role of a public school district superintendent as the job of one person. What if we pushed ourselves to dream differently and reimagined it as a team effort? What if we went with a co-leadership model?

What if we open ourselves to the possibility of more shared power based on consensus-building and thoughtful family and community engagement informed by proactive communication, compassion, and competence?

I’ve been following the reporting and commentary on the Boston Public Schools, the question of receivership, and the search for a new superintendent. I envision a district led by a small team of trusted and well-respected education leaders who are fully invested in the well-being of children — leaders who know Boston, who know education, who know how to get things done. Leaders who are not easily influenced by the whims of political will.