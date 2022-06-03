Keeping Sonia Chang-Díaz off the primary ballot would be bad for Democrats

Yet as Democrats gather in Worcester this weekend, there’s a chance Chang-Díaz won’t win support from 15 percent of delegates who attend. Chang-Díaz says she’s confident of clearing that threshold. But if she doesn’t get that support, her name won’t be on the ballot, even though she gathered the requisite signatures that constitute one part of a qualifying process that’s designed to make it hard, not easy, to run for office.

It’s not only bad for democracy, depriving the wider Democratic primary electorate of a choice. It’s also bad for Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive favorite in the race for governor, who would enter the general election season with an untested campaign.

Keeping marginal gadfly office-seekers off the ballot may make some sense. But why deny a spot on the ballot to a serious candidate like Chang-Díaz, who has serious policy positions, and who also happens to be one of the few women of color on Beacon Hill? The idea seems to be to make it as easy as possible for Healey to glide toward the general election and the campaign it will bring against a Republican opponent. If Healey doesn’t have a primary opponent, she won’t be pressed to stake out specific positions on everything from taxes, transportation, and housing to higher education, health care, and climate change.

Healey won’t be pushed to the left by Chang-Díaz and the progressive policies she enthusiastically champions. She won’t be pushed to the center, either, to differentiate herself from Chang-Díaz. She can be more of a stealth candidate, and continue to talk in generalities about her vision for governing the state. And, with no primary opponent, Healey can hold onto the $5 million she has already amassed and spend it on a campaign against her Republican opponent — either Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty.

While that may sound tempting, it’s a bad look for Democrats. Give the Massachusetts GOP credit for this much: Even though hardcore Republican activists didn’t think Doughty is conservative enough, he got enough support to qualify for the ballot. If Chang-Díaz doesn’t qualify, which party looks more inclusive and more committed to democracy? Not the Democrats. They look scared of a party that represents 11 percent of the state’s voters and has decided to reject the political center, where Republicans running for governor in Massachusetts can find a way to win, and instead lean hard toward the right while embracing Donald Trump.

So far, the Republican strategy doesn’t sound like a winning one in Massachusetts, yet these are strange political times. Keeping Chang-Díaz off the ballot is bad for Healey because it also deprives Healey of the opportunities a contested primary would create to let voters learn more about who she is. Massachusetts knows her primarily as an attorney general who sued Trump — a lot — when he was president. For those voters who follow such matters, she’s also known for lawsuits she filed, for example, against drug companies and Exxon Mobil. That’s fine for the state’s chief law enforcement officer. But what will she do as governor? According to her campaign website, she wants to “bring people together and move Massachusetts forward.” How? The website is heavy with references to “equity” and light on details. Debating Chang-Díaz in a primary would draw Healey out as a candidate and make it clearer to voters exactly how she views the job of governor. She hasn’t really explained why she wants the job, other than that it’s there, and without Governor Charlie Baker in the race, looks easy to win. A primary opponent would force her to articulate a reason, which would help her in the general election.

According to polls, the race is Healey’s to lose. Beating a primary opponent would be the first step in fulfilling that prophecy and would be a show of strength she should welcome, not shy away from. The party would be better for it, and so would the Healey campaign.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.