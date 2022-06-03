The magic word that makes Spelling Bee superior to Wordle

In 2020, he and Ms. Shah “got really into” the New York Times Spelling Bee and the daily crossword, “so I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy,” he said. The breakthrough, he said, was limiting players to one game per day. That enforced a sense of scarcity, which he said was partially inspired by the Spelling Bee, which leaves people wanting more, he said.

For a while there, I was infatuated with Wordle. Who wasn’t? Our national love affair with the yellow-green-and-gray word game was initiated largely by its charming origin story. Programmer Josh Wardle created Wordle as a pandemic-era gift for his partner, Palak Shah. As The New York Times wrote before the company bought the game :

But after Wordling faithfully for several months, I concluded that (a) the game was mostly a matter of chance (it’s a kind of linguistic pachinko); (b) Wordle was too easy to be of deep interest (I usually finished in minutes and then instantly forgot that day’s answer); and (c) there just wasn’t enough of a reward (solving the puzzle brought a second of evanescent affirmation, and then the countdown clock for the next round began).

In the aftermath of one particularly uninspired Wordle session, I turned my attention to one of Wardle’s puzzle inspirations and gave Spelling Bee a shot. Every day, Spelling Bee gives you seven letters to arrange into as many words of four letters or more as you can. (It’s basically digital Boggle.) And there is always one letter, yellow at the center of the hive, that must be used in every word. You get a bonus, both in points and in pleasure, for using all seven letters in a word — this causes the game to announce “Pangram!” And as your points mount, you ascend in the rankings: “Good start,” “Moving up,” “Good,” “Solid,” “Nice,” “Great,” “Amazing,” and then “Genius.” If you get all the possible words, you are anointed “Queen Bee.”

I hit the genius level the first time I played.

A genius!

Suddenly I was on a self-appointed mission to inform friends, family, and various Internet strangers — pretty much everyone in ear- and/or eyeshot — that The New York Times had called me, Ken Gordon, a genius.

It was an odd, and oddly intoxicating, experience. One doesn’t hear many people — outside of Kanye West — talking out loud about their own level of genius, but there I was, doing precisely that.

Yes, I understand it’s just a stupid online word game. But the endorphin convention kicked off by the g-word illustrated why geniushood is the dream of so many creative people who, in the course of life . . . turn out to be pretty much average in their accomplishments.

Nicholson Baker, in his 1991 book “U and I: A True Story,” pondered why the novelist Edmund White had once called Vladimir Nabokov someone “who knows he’s a genius.” Baker captured the aspiration and anxiety perfectly: “Did Edmund White say this of Nabokov because he, White, knew he was a genius himself, or because he knew he wasn’t, or because he wasn’t sure? The possibility of such knowledge made me uncomfortable, because of course I badly wanted to be a genius myself someday and I didn’t yet feel any of that sort of foursquare certainty.” It’s one of my favorite passages from Baker because he’s being massively, even comically, open about his literary hopes.

Or consider the moment in “The Royal Tenenbaums” when Owen Wilson’s character, Eli Cash, asks, regarding a review of his novel: “Why would a review make the point of saying someone’s not a genius? You think I’m especially not a genius?”

The sneaking suspicion that one might, just might, be a genius has snared better writers than me. When Stephen Daedalus says in “Ulysses,” “A man of genius makes no mistakes. His errors are volitional and are the portals of discovery,” sub-Joycean scribblers across the globe take solace.

The “genius” thing is what made Spelling Bee seem well worth the effort. I’ve played it every day since and have always (eventually) earned my genius card, usually in about 30 minutes of work. That’s pretty good! According to Luke Summerlin, a data and analytics manager at the Times, only about 25 percent of Spelling Bee players hit the genius level at least once a week. But I must admit: If you’re dubbed a genius every single day, the joy derived from the experience inevitably depreciates. You start to feel the flimsiness of the designation, and it measures off the distance between you, a mere puzzle solver, and your cultural heroes.

I still like Spelling Bee, but the sharp thrill of being a first-time genius has, alas and alack, evaporated. And it is, let’s face it, a little embarrassing to admit that though as young writer I secretly wanted to be considered a Nabokovian genius, I know it’ll never happen. I’m now more or less content to score high on a word game.

Then again, Ralph Waldo Emerson, the sage of Concord, was on to something real when he wrote: “To believe your own thought, to believe that what is true for you in your private heart is true for all men — that is genius.”

Say, fellow mediocrities, let’s see how many words we can make out of “Emerson.”

Ken Gordon is a writer in Newton.