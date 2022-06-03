Meet the TikToker bridging the Spanish-language news gap

Through quick but engaging clips, Espina, who is based in College Station, Texas, delivers an array of information that’s relevant to his Spanish-speaking followers. For instance, in early April, in a video that garnered more than 3 million views , he explained the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that it would rescind the Title 42 policy.

For many of the 3.2 million Latinos and Latinas who follow Carlos Eduardo Espina on TikTok, he’s a more trusted source of information than traditional news outlets like CNN, The New York Times, or . . . The Boston Globe.

In another one, from February of last year, he warned people about a tax preparation scam targeting immigrants who had received stimulus checks. The day of the Uvalde school shooting, he drove there to report on the tragedy and filmed more than 60 TikTok videos capturing its aftermath. One video has more than 7.6 million views: It’s an interview Espina did the day of the massacre with a man looking for his 10-year-old granddaughter, who had been at the school. With his voice shaking, the grandfather tells Espina his only hope is that she was one of the airlifted patients and is alive. (The man’s granddaughter was one of the 21 victims.)

Though most of Espina’s videos begin with him announcing: “¡Noticia de última hora!” (breaking news story!), he is not a journalist. Espina — a 23-year-old law student at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas who was born in Uruguay but moved to Texas when he was 5 — repurposes already published content from news sources. He’s also more of an activist, often vehemently advocating for immigrants without legal status and for pro-immigration policy reforms.

But the label more fitting to what Espina does? Content creator.

Espina is an example of the rapidly changing media ecosystem. His digital method of information delivery — mainly on TikTok but also via Facebook’s longer videos — also exposes a critical fault of mainstream or legacy media. These outlets are leaving non-English-speaking audiences behind, often parachuting in only when tragedy strikes in their marginalized communities. Such disconnect is an opportunity for a content creator like Espina, whose reach extends far beyond tragedies like Uvalde.

Ada, a restaurant worker from El Salvador who lives in East Boston, told me she gets her news primarily from Espina’s TikTok. “I like that he is humble and always tells you straight up what he thinks and how he feels,” said Ada, adding that she likes that Espina is always trying to amplify Latinos’ contributions to this country. She said she trusts Espina because he’s independent and “no one tells him what to say.”

In an interview, Espina told me that he began using TikTok at the beginning of the pandemic just as the platform’s popularity was exploding because people were going into lockdown worldwide. “My content then was just about the US citizenship exam,” Espina said. He said he’s made “easily over 8,000 videos since.”

Some of Espina’s most popular videos are explainers on the latest immigration policy news, which not only suggests his followers are desperate for that type of content, but that they’re also not finding it anywhere else in Spanish. TikTok pays some content creators a monthly fee based on views. Espina said those fees vary, but some months he’s made “$1,500 or $2,000, and other months where a lot of things are happening [it’s] about $8,000.”

Espina’s work sometimes comes with risks. Before the Uvalde shooting, Espina went to the US border with Mexico to report on Title 42 “because there was a lot of misinformation” about whether the “border would be open to asylum seekers” when and if the policy ended, he said. Espina said he spoke to an Associated Press reporter who saw him talking with some migrants. The reporter then wrote a news story headlined: TikToker videos help migrants cross border.

Espina flatly disagreed and said the reporter misconstrued his work. He said he’d never “advise anyone to break the law.” The confusion might have stemmed from the origin of some of Espina’s videos. In one, Espina shows a photo originally posted by the US Border Patrol’s Facebook page of an alligator swimming in the Rio Grande. The AP story said Espina’s videos “include warnings about crocodile sightings,” but Espina insisted he was merely re-posting the government agency’s own photo and alerting people of the alligator’s presence in the river.

As legacy media organizations struggle to adjust to the news consumption habits of the Spanish-speaking public, content creators like Espina will continue to fill the void. And sometimes it’s basic news-you-can-use that finds the most readers.

