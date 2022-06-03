Police in schools isn’t a solution to school shootings. It’s a cop-out.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped some lawmakers from taking steps to add more police officers in schools in response to the latest shooting instead of passing better gun laws. Virginia lawmakers, for example, have already proposed a state budget that would add $27 million to school policing . But as more and more information trickled in about the Uvalde police’s response to the shooting, it became evident that law enforcement officials made catastrophic and potentially fatal errors that unfortunately underscore why more police is not the answer to school shootings.

The tragic school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead last week should make at least two things abundantly clear: First, Congress’s decades-long failure to enact stricter gun laws has allowed school shootings to occur in the United States with unparalleled frequency . And second, putting cops in will not bring an end to America’s school-shooting epidemic; if anything, it’s a waste of resources that buys only the illusion of safety.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The gunman, for example, occupied a classroom for over an hour before officers finally confronted him — a decision that the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety later called a mistake. Officers actively prevented parents, who were frustrated by the police’s inaction, from going into the school to try to save their children. One parent, who said she was handcuffed by federal marshals, witnessed the police pepper-spray, taser, and tackle other parents to the ground while the shooting was still ongoing.

Advertisement

More than that, the school district in Uvalde already had its own police force before the shooting, staffed with a police chief and at least five officers. And while official accounts have shifted since the shooting, it remains unclear whether a designated school officer engaged the shooter before he entered the school.

Advertisement

The police response was so baffling that it has now prompted a federal investigation by the Department of Justice. And though those findings will better show us what went wrong, this incident should already give any lawmaker — whether state or federal — pause before turning to police in schools as a potential bipartisan solution.

The number of police officers in schools has grown exponentially in the last several decades. In 1975, only 1 percent of public schools had at least one police officer, but by 2018 — in large part driven by responses to school shootings from the 1990s onward — that number rose to 58 percent. But that has not prevented school shootings. In fact, in the decades since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, the number of school shootings per year has actually increased, despite the dramatic rise of police officers on campuses.

Arming schools with sworn officers comes at a cost beyond the billions of federal dollars spent on it. Students of color and students with disabilities have been more likely to be subject to unfair and harmful treatment by school resource officers. And some studies have shown that schools with police officers more often use exclusionary disciplinary practices like suspensions and expulsions, which disproportionately affect Black and brown students. Given the racism and misconduct that already plague police departments, increasing the number of touchpoints between students and police will only make it more possible for interactions to go wrong — and potentially contribute to preserving and exacerbating the school-to-prison pipeline rather than dismantling it.

Advertisement

That, of course, doesn’t mean that all officers on school campuses are bad. In fact, many students report having good relationships with the police officers in their schools. But the reality is that while individual cases might show that some officers are successful in becoming a trusted and even cherished part of a school community, the policy on the whole is clearly not helpful when it comes to preventing mass shootings. At the very best, an officer would have to be extraordinarily lucky to actually stop a shooting in progress — in the right part of the school, at the right time, and with the right equipment.

School shootings have unfortunately become an expected part of the American academic calendar, and that’s the result of bad policy responses that misdirected government resources and lawmakers’ focus. It should be clear to anyone by now, over 20 years after Columbine, that adding more police officers on campuses isn’t a real solution to school shootings; it’s a cop-out.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.