Home of the Week: Kingston antique shows off its young kitchen

Year built 1750

Square feet 3,022

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/Water Private/public

Taxes $8,542

Silver Lake Sanctuary. Miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline. Jones River.

These are some of the natural attributes in the South Shore town where this Cape sits in the historic center, two-10ths of a mile from the public library. Back in 1750, residents and guests entered the home through the front door, but the house has grown since then. Now the sheltered side porch is the better way into it all.

The home dates to 1750, but it boasts several additions. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The property offers a detached two-car garage. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The porch has space for two rocking chairs and access to the mudroom. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Here an entryway with a knotty-pine floor links the mudroom, living and laundry rooms, and a half bath. It ends in the eat-in kitchen, which at 375 square feet is the largest room in the house and easily accommodates a table for six and built-ins, as well as a separate space for more casual dining.

Exposed beams traverse the cathedral ceilings, and a granite-topped island offers seating for four under three pendant lights with wire shades for use when the sun sets and sunshine no longer pours in from the skylight. One of the most prominent features of this space is the double farmhouse soapstone sink, which sits under three windows. The cabinets are white with flat fronts, the appliances are stainless steel (including the gas stove), the pantry is a walk-in, and the informal dining area boasts recessed lighting and a wood-burning fireplace with a honed-granite surround and a custom mantel.

Hooks await jackets in the mudroom. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The informal dining area in the kitchen features a wood-burning fireplace and a custom mantel. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Built-in cabinetry and a chandelier help delineate the formal dining area in the kitchen. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

There are two other rooms in the front of the house: a 112-square-foot office and a 168-square-foot family room/flex space that could serve as a fourth bedroom complete with closet. The flooring in both of these spaces is also knotty pine.

A short hallway off the dining area in the kitchen leads to a laundry room with a ceramic tile floor and a closet, as well as a half bath that has a single vanity topped with granite.

The 216-square-foot living room offers knotty pine flooring and an abundance of windows, with three on one wall and a pair on the other.

Recessed lighting dots the ceiling in the living room. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The laundry room has a tile floor. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

From here, one accesses the primary suite, which is located the farthest from the street and closest to the backyard — so close that a door opens to the deck.

The 273-square-foot bedroom is outfitted with a dresser, two wall-mounted night stands, and an entertainment center. All are white cabinets topped with thin slabs of maple. The space has four windows, recessed lighting, and hardwood flooring.

Closets flank the entrance to the en-suite bath. There are two vanities — one across from the other — with porcelain tops, mahogany-toned bases, and white drawers. The flooring is ceramic tile, but the shower comes with a river stone floor, a subway tile backsplash, a rain shower head, and a regular shower head. The toilet is in a water closet.

The primary suite includes wall-mounted night stands and matching cabinetry. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The primary suite bath features two vanities and a shower with a river stone floor, a rain shower head, and a regular shower head. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Stairs positioned between the kitchen and living room lead to the second floor, which holds two bedrooms, a full bath, and a 90-square-foot loft. The flooring on this level (everywhere but the bathroom) is also knotty pine. The smaller bedroom (204 square feet) offers a walk-in closet and a pair of windows, while the larger (238 square feet) has four windows and a single-door closet.

The bedrooms share a bath that features a shower/tub combination with a subway tile surround, ceramic tile flooring, and a white vanity with a porcelain top.

White beams cross the vaulted ceiling in this second-floor bedroom. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Like the other bedroom on the second floor, this one has knotty-pine flooring. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

This space is being used as an office. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

This bathroom features a single vanity with a vessel sink. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Subway tile surrounds this tub/shower combination that the second-floor bedrooms share. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

This space is set up as a gym. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The basement is unfinished.

The home sits on a 0.36-acre lot with a detached two-car garage, a shed, an outdoor shower, a patio, and an irrigation system (in the front yard).

A door off the primary suite opens to the deck. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

The backyard patio offers a fire pit. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

There is a shed on the 0.36-acre lot. Keith Patankar/Remark Visions

Renovations in 2010 included a new roof, plumbing, several windows, siding, insulation, central air, and furnaces, among other updates.

Karen Bandera of South Shore Sotheby’s International Realty in Duxbury has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the home.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.