Cameron Smith holes huge par putts to take one-shot lead into weekend at Memorial

He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee the rest of the day by doing what Smith does best. He holed a 15-foot putt for par on the next hole and twice made 6-foot par putts for bunker saves down the stretch.

Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under-par 69.

Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn’t have a great history.

Advertisement

“I think I’m just happy with the way I stuck in there,” Smith said. “Really happy with where my short game’s at. I feel like I’m rolling the ball really good. Just need to sort out that longer stuff.”

As for his history at the Memorial?

In six previous appearance, Smith only made the cut twice and both times and finished outside the top 60. His best round was a 71.

But this is a new Smith, the winner of The Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the No. 3 player in the world ranking.

So his rounds of 67-69 to reach 8-under 136 and be in the lead going into the weekend is hardly a surprise, even at Muirfield Village.

Billy Horschel putted for birdie on every hole and made four of them for a 68 that left him in the group two shots behind with Torrey Pines winner Luke List, PGA Tour rookies Cameron Young and Davis Riley, and Jhonattan Vegas.

Rory McIlroy had a 69 and was three shots behind. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay closed with two big par putts for a 69 and was at 3-under 141.

Advertisement

The cut was at 2-over 146. Among those missing out on the weekend were Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, both returning from injuries. DeChambeau (hand surgery) had not played since the Masters. English (hip surgery) had not played since the Sony Open in January.

Also missing the cut were Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan of Australia and US Amateur champion James Piot, giving them two extra days to pack for London and the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational next week that puts PGA Tour membership at risk, at least for Swafford and Jones.

Jon Rahm overcame a shank on the second hole — he made birdie on the next one — to scratch out a 70 without his best iron game. He was at 2-under 142, six shots behind. Rahm won in 2020. He was six shots ahead after three rounds last year until his positive COVID-19 test knocked him out of the final round.

Champions — Kirk Triplett shot a 9-under-par 63 to take a two-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brett Quigley after the first round of the Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines.

“Sixty-three is a miracle,” Triplett said. “I haven’t shot a low score in a long time and it kind of dawned on me, I had a nice back nine, 5 under on the back nine, which is the easier nine. The front nine presents some challenges.”

Advertisement

The 60-year-old Triplett had nine birdies in the bogey-free round, closing with pars on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth at Wakonda Club. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, he won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.

Bernhard Langer was at 66 with Stuart Appleby. The 64-year-old Langer played the back nine in 6-under 30.