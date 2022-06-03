fb-pixel Skip to main content
Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk join growing list of Bruins who won’t be ready for the start of next season

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated June 3, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Charlie McAvoy averaged 24 minutes, 39 seconds in ice time during the 2021-22 regular season and 24:54 in the playoffs, both tops on the Bruins.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

A week after revealing that Brad Marchand was expected to be out until Thanksgiving after double hip surgery, the club said in a 5 p.m. press release that three defensemen will miss significant time after having surgery on Friday.

Star No. 1 blueliner Charlie McAvoy is likely to be sidelined until early December after having left shoulder surgery, according to the team. Additionally, Matt Grzelcyk (right shoulder) is expected back in early November. Mike Reilly (ankle) will miss most of the summer, but could be ready for training camp.

The McAvoy news comes as the biggest surprise. When he spoke during the Bruins’ locker clean-out day May 16, McAvoy was not asked about any upcoming surgeries. Unlike Grzelcyk, who was known to be compromised during the first-round loss to the Hurricanes, McAvoy appeared to be healthy.

The only procedure he expected to have was to fix his chipped front teeth.

“I’m getting these fixed as soon as possible,” McAvoy said.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

