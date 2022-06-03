David Krejci plays it coy when the idea of returning to the Bruins comes up

As the two were strolling along a city street, Pastrnak took out his phone.

Krejci, fresh off winning a bronze medal with David Pastrnak and Team Czechia at the World Championships, played along when Pastrnak raised the subject in a social media video this week.

David Krejci seems to be having fun — in general, and with the idea that he could return to the Bruins.

“What’s up, Krech?” he said to the camera, with a knowing smile. “Are you coming back to Boston next year?”

Krejci, grinning wide, said nothing.

The 36-year-old center is not under contract for next season, having spent this past one on a one-year deal with hometown Olomouc. Krejci, who wanted his young children to experience life in his homeland and bond with their grandparents, was hailed as a returning hero. He penned a storybook end to his year at home, winning a medal with the national team.

“Indescribable,” he said to Czech outlet Hokej.cz, according to a translation. “The parents saw it with their own eyes. It’s beautiful and it’s memories for a lifetime.”

It’s unclear how NHL-ready his legs would be, but Krejci was productive across the pond. He had 20 goals and 46 points in 51 games for Olomouc, and was a point-per-game player in the playoffs (2-3—5). He put up 3-9—12 in 10 games at the Worlds in Finland. Czechia beat Jeremy Swayman and Team USA, 8-4, for the bronze.

In his season wrapup last month, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made it clear the door was open for Krejci, who ranks seventh in franchise history in assists (515) and ninth in points (730). He is 38 NHL games shy of 1,000.

“I’m sure at some point in time if he decides he wants to return, then hopefully I get a call and we can have a conversation,” Sweeney said. “But I have not gone down that path for several months.

“Still looks like he values playing the game and being highly competitive and was highly productive. Seamlessly would probably fall back into knowing what our team is like and what we’re trying to accomplish, but again, it’s hypothetical for me at this point in time. I’ll cross that bridge when it’s presented.”

The Bruins are still awaiting word on Patrice Bergeron’s future, and would be entering uncharted waters if they brought back Krejci and Bergeron as their Nos. 1 and 2 centers.

Aside from Bergeron (25-40—65) and Dallas’s Joe Pavelski (27-54—81 at age 37), no NHL forward aged 36 or older ranked in the top 150 scorers last year. Only Bergeron, Pavelski, Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter (36), and Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf (36) played top-six minutes.

Though Bergeron (37 in July) appears to have significant tread left on his tires, no team in recent memory has entered a season — or finished it — with two graybeards holding down such important positions.

Krejci, as ever, appears unhurried.

Thursday evening, Olomouc tweeted a picture of him on a plane, bronze medal around his neck, quaffing a can of Pilsner Urquell.

“Today I’m flying to the USA,” Krejci was quoted as saying, per a translation. “I’ll have another beer on the way to celebrate the bronze and then I’ll be calmly thinking what to do next. There is plenty of time and a lot of possibilities, one of which is very real and the continuation of the Olomouc jersey.”

In a separate, more playful tweet, Olomouc turned the tables: What about Pastrnak going over there to play with Krejci?

The team Twitter account posed that question along with a graphic of Pastrnak in a Roosters sweater. Pasted onto the image was a quote from the team’s current No. 88, Jakub Navratil.

“If Pasta arrives,” Navratil said, according to a translation, “I’d be happy to leave my 88 on his jersey.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.