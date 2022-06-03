Game 52: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

The Red Sox had Thursday off after concluding a disappointing 3-4 homestand against two of the worst teams in baseball. They now kick off a three-city, 10-game road trip out west with a three-game series at Oakland this weekend. That will be followed by a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels, and a three-game series at Seattle.

Lineups

RED SOX (24-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-2, 3.77 ERA)

ATHLETICS (20-33): TBA

Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.93 ERA)

Time: 9:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-6, Kiké Hernández 1-3, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Alex Verdugo 2-4, Christian Vázquez 0-4

Athletics vs. Eovaldi: Elvis Andrus 0-6, Seth Brown 0-2, Tony Kemp 0-2, Ramón Laureano 1-5, Jed Lowrie 0-10, Sean Murphy 0-2, Chad Pinder 0-2

Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts has reached base safely three or more times in 14 games this season, most in the AL and tied with Manny Machado for second most in MLB (St. Louis’s Paul Goldschmidt has 16).

Notes: Eovaldi will be making his fifth career start in Oakland, where he’s gone 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA. Overall, he’s 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA in eight career starts against the A’s. He pitched a complete game in his last outing, needing just 108 pitches in a win against the Orioles. … Oakland has come out victorious in each of Kaprelian’s last four starts, despite the fact that he has allowed 13 runs and 20 hits over 19 ⅔ innings in that stretch. … Rafael Devers leads MLB in hits (73), hard-hit balls (95+ m.p.h., 93), and extra-base hits (33).

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.