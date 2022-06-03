Gigi Aupont makes powerful statement, leads Bishop Fenwick softball past Newburyport

Aupont hurled a complete game shutout, striking out 14 and allowing just one hit, and clubbed a two-run home run, leading the No. 13 Crusaders to a 2-0 Division 3 first-round victory over No. 20 Newburyport. The Crusaders will play the winner of No. 4 Hudson and No. 29 Bishop Stang in the second round.

The Crusaders followed Aupont’s example, as the sophomore struck out the side in order in the top of the first.

Gigi Aupont gave the pregame speech Friday, firing up her teammates for Bishop Fenwick’s first softball tournament game in years.

After Mia Mercurio, a junior, singled into left field to start the bottom of the fourth inning, Aupont got all of a fastball and clubbed it around the left field foul pole for a no-doubt home run.

Advertisement

“I was expecting high-ish and inside and I pulled it,” Aupont said. “Once I hit it, I knew it was gone.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was probably middle-in and she got it good, barreled it up,” first-year Bishop Fenwick coach Brian Seabury said. “She’s been doing that lately — she’s been hot. We kind of jumped on her back today, but you need that sometimes.”

In a marquee pitchers’ duel, the home run held up as the game’s only runs. The long ball only added to Aupont’s confidence, which was sky high after rolling along in the circle for the Crusaders (12-9).

Aupont pounded the outer half of the zone, attacking hitters with fastballs and forcing many late swings. Armed with a changeup that kept hitters off balance, Aupont got ahead in the count with a litany of first-pitch strikes.

“So proud of the kids,” Seabury said. “We had a tough year the past couple years, to get this one and play so well during the year, especially the seniors, it’s important for them and for our program.”

Advertisement

For the Clippers (9-12), sophomore Emily Meleedy put forth a strong performance in the circle, allowing two earned runs, four hits, two walks, and struck out six in six innings.

Norwell 2, Sturgis East 0 — Senior Maggie Donahue hurled a shutout for the 31st seeded Clippers (9-9) in the preliminary-round contest in Norwell.

Shawsheen 7, Bristol-Plymouth 6 — Entering the bottom of the seventh inning at home trailing by a run, the 32nd-seeded Rams (9-9) tied the game on a Mia Bisso sacrifice fly and won it on a Gianna Caruso RBI single in the preliminary-round thriller.

Division 1 State

Reading 13, Arlington 1 — Analise Grady earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on one hit and striking out nine, and collected two hits and four RBIs for the eighth-seeded Rockets (19-2) in the first-round win in Reading.

Division 2 State

Plymouth South 4, Westwood 2 — Morgan Brenner drove in a pair of runs for the 28th seeded Panthers (9-9) in the preliminary-round win in Plymouth.

Division 4 State

Archbishop Williams 5, West Bridgewater 3 — Junior Shelby Parr struck out 15 batters for the Bishops (15-7) in their first-round victory over the visiting Wildcats (8-12)

Boys’ tennis

Division 3 State

Medfield 4, Maimonides 1 — Nathan DePaola was victorious at second singles (6-3, 6-3), and the pairing of Will Bowen and Jack Boylan dominated at first doubles with a 6-2, 6-1 win for the seven-seeded Warriors (11-5) in the first-round win y over 26-seed Maimonides (5-5).

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Hampden Charter East 3, Springfield International 2 — John Guzman (6-4, 6-4) won at second singles and Kristopher Pacunas (6-2, 6-1) won at third singles to cap off a preliminary-round win for 32-seeded Hampden Charter East (11-4) against the 33 seed Bulldogs at Forest Park in Springfield.

Girls’ tennis

Division 2 State

Northampton 3, Dartmouth 2 — Jeanna Mei Mangan Larouche prevailed, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles to push the No. 33 seed Blue Devils (12-6) to a preliminary-round win against the No. 32 seed Indians (12-7).

Division 4 State

Millis 4, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion 1 — Maggie Graham (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) and Amelia Stapels (6-2, 6-2) earned singles victories in the preliminary-round win for the No. 28 seed Mohawks (10-8) over the 37th-seeded Dragons.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Newton North 3, BC High 0 — The No. 10 Tigers (13-7) dispatched the visiting No. 23 Eagles (7-10) in the opening round of the state tournament.

St. John’s Prep 3, Braintree 0 — The No. 4 Eagles (19-1) handily defeated the No. 29 Wamps (5-13) in the first round. The Eagles took down their visitors 25-10 in the first set, 25-8 in the second, and 25-14 in the third.

Division 2 State

Agawam 3, Keefe Tech 0 — Junior Daniel Yovenko had 23 kills for the No. 12 seed Brownies (13-7) in their first-round win over the visiting No. 21 seed Broncos (16-3).

Leominster 3, Southwick 0 — Dan Caetano had 12 kills for the No. 30 Blue Devils (14-5) as they stopped the visiting Rams (10-11) in the preliminary round.

Advertisement

West Springfield 3, Randolph 0 — The No. 7 seeded Terriers (16-4) swept the visiting No. 26 seed Blue Devils (10-9) in the first round of the tournament.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Peyton Doyle, Joseph Pohoryles and Alex Walulik contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.