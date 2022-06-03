Healthy and hearty, Cambridge senior David Gonzalo savoring his return to the court

No one would notice on the court, though. Gonzalo tallied 17 assists and two kills for the 12th-seeded Falcons as they stormed to a 3-0 win over Boston Latin Friday in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Playing in a postseason environment in front of a home crowd was “electrifying,” said Gonzalo, and he has savored every moment of his last season.

In fall 2020, the setter was diagnosed with acquired aplastic anemia — an extremely rare, life-threatening condition in which the body’s immune system forces bone marrow to stop producing blood cells. The illness sidelined Gonzalo last spring after the 2020 season had already been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Cambridge senior David Gonzalo’s journey to the 2022 boys’ volleyball state tournament is three years and a harrowing journey in the making.

“It feels like a privilege,” Gonzalo said. “ . . . Me being able to be here, practically almost recovered, feeling good, and playing volleyball with my friends and doing well — it feels great.”

Gonzalo first noticed symptoms in October 2020. He felt consistent weakness and dizziness, slept an abnormal amount, and noticed bruising on his body as a result of internal bleeding. As doctors explained to him, the blood cells in his body were like oil to a car.

“If a car doesn’t have oil, it can’t run,” Gonzalo said. “So it was essentially the same thing.”

Since the diagnosis, Gonzalo has kept up with immunosuppression treatments that have slowly raised his blood cell counts. But they came at an initial cost: during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzalo was immunocompromised due to his medication, putting him at great risk to the virus. He actually caught COVID in January 2021, but luckily, was asymptomatic.

“Essentially beating a virus that is killing many healthy people in the world — and I’m here immunocompromised —I’d say it’s like a miracle.”

Now, Gonzalo is nearly finished with his treatment, which usually lasts 1-2 years. He was cleared to slowly ramp up his physical activity last summer. Gonzalo says he still feels some of the day-to-day effects of the treatment and his condition, but has appreciated his team’s understanding.

“They understand if I need to take an extra break, or any accommodation like that,” he said. “But I think recently [in] the past two or three months, ever since volleyball’s started, I’ve been feeling pretty decent.”

Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In Friday’s 25-11, 25-21, 25-23 victory, Gonzalo set up several of his teammates. The Falcons (14-7) came in confident, and though they let slip some runs from the Wolfpack (10-7), they consistently rallied. Senior Matthew Liu led Cambridge with 14 kills and James Rochberg added five.

“We did a scouting report, so they knew everything to look for,” coach Kelley Leary said. “They lost sight of it and had to be reminded, but that first set, they knew what they were gonna get.”

Leary has admired the way Gonzalo has raised Cambridge’s attack despite not playing with many of his teammates until this season. The Falcons are an energetic, upbeat bunch, and though Gonzalo is not the loudest in the group, he is an unquestioned leader.

“He’s not flashy about it,” she said. “He’s just quietly speaking to other people, asking their opinions of what they want to hit. I’m gonna miss him. He’s a great kid.”

