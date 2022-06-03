Nick Fox, Beverly baseball show their big-game experience to top upstart Revere

While the stakes weren’t quite as high in Friday’s Division 1 preliminary round, Fox proved his penchant for coming through in the postseason, collecting four hits and knocking in three runs to propel the 23rd-seeded Panthers to an 8-1 win over 42nd-seeded Revere. Beverly advances to face No. 10 Braintree (15-5) at 4 p.m. on Monday in the Round of 32.

The last time Nick Fox was playing in a pivotal postseason baseball game in Massachusetts came last August when he raced home from first to score the game-winning run that sent Beverly’s Post 331 team to the American Legion World Series for the first time in program history.

Nick Fox celebrates a fifth-inning double, one of his four hits in Beverly's win over Revere.

“Nick’s been doing a great job for us and there’s no doubt that all of his experience helps in these moments,” Beverly coach Jon Cahill said. “These guys have been playing together since they were kids. They’re not going to shy away from the moment. They rise to it.”

Fox, a senior first baseman, is one of three Beverly players who played in the ALWS in Shelby, N.C., last summer — along with second baseman Logan Petrosino and pitcher Noah Guanci — giving the Panthers (14-7) the luxury of postseason experience despite last year’s first-round exit to North Andover. In addition, six members of this year’s team were on the 2016 Beverly Little League squad that won district and section titles and reached the state’s final four.

“That team was built on winners,” Fox said of last summer’s Legion roster. “This group is the same thing. Most of us were on the [Little League] team that went to states. Some of us were on the Legion team last year. This group, we’re well-aged. We’re ready to win. Why not us?”

Senior Cooper Gavin allowed one run on three hits in 4⅔ innings, striking out five and walking none. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Fox got things going in the first inning with a two-out, two-run single to right-center. He later singled home a run in the sixth, finishing 4 for 4 with three RBIs, two steals and a run scored. Catcher Griffin McCay enjoyed a three-hit day as the two combined for seven of Beverly’s 10 hits. The Panthers broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning that featured an RBI single from Petrosino, then pulled away with runs in the fifth and sixth.

Sal DeAngeilis went 3 for 3 for Revere, which collected just five hits as a team. Senior Cooper Gavin earned the win for Beverly, allowing one run on three hits in 4⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked none.

Despite the early exit, Revere (13-8) finished with its highest win total in more than two decades. When coach Mike Manning took over before the 2018 season the Patriots had won a total of three games over the previous two seasons combined and hadn’t qualified for the postseason since the late 1990s.

“I’m just super proud of the kids, I really am,” Manning said. “These kids have worked so hard to make this program a respected program in the region. They put the work in. They bought into the culture that we preach.”

Revere, which had just 14 innings of varsity experience on its pitching staff coming into the season, can return eight of its nine starters from Friday’s loss, as well as welcome back rising junior Andrew Leone, a top-of-the-order hitter who missed most of this season with a broken wrist.

“The culture is still going to be there and the future is bright,” Manning said.

Beverly’s Ian Visnick dives safely into third base, beating the tag from Revere’s Ollie Svendson. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Revere’s Chris Cassidy slides into second base ahead of the tag of Beverly’s Logan Petrosino. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Needham 10, Doherty 3 — Jacob Smith (7 strikeouts, 0 walks) allowed four hits across 5⅔ innings, and Will Gworek (3 for 4) hit a pair of doubles to bring in three runs and lead the No. 26 Rockets (11-10) to a preliminary-round win. Needham moves on to face No. 7 Westford Academy in the Round of 32.

Division 2 State

Oliver Ames 2, Amherst-Pelham 1 — Nick Clark tossed 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit, and Jake Waxman scored the go-ahead run on a single from Nathan Carpentier to lift the No. 25 Tigers (11-10) to a preliminary-round win. Oliver Ames advances to face No. 8 Westwood in the Round of 32.

Division 3 State

Southeastern 3, Triton 2 — Jared Graca (eight strikeouts) tossed a one-hitter and smacked a two-run double, and John Graca drove in another run to lead the No. 41 Hawks (11-8) to a preliminary-round upset over the No. 24 Vikings (16-5). Southeastern advances to face No. 9 Ashland in the Round of 32.

Tantasqua 5, Latin Academy 1 — Lucas MacNevin had a pair of hits and Cole Nussey drove in two runs during a five-run sixth-inning rally as the No. 23 Warriors (17-4) overtook the No. 42 Dragons in a preliminary-round game, the program’s first tournament win since 2008. Tantasqua travels to No. 10 Newburyport in the Round of 32. Theo Dehner had a pair of hits and Henry Melkonian an RBI for Latin Academy (12-11).

Division 5 State

Millis 8, Nashoba Valley Tech 7 — Freshman Jake Maturo won it with a two-run walkoff single in the seventh inning and his twin, Anthony, fired two hitless innings in relief to propel the No. 26 Mohawks (1-19) to their first win of the season, a preliminary-round victory over the No. 39 Vikings (10-11).

