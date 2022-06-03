Paul Goldschmidt runs hitting streak to 25 games in St. Louis win at Wrigley Field

Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.

Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cubs, 14-5, on Friday in Chicago.

Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11. He has a National League-leading .349 average and 47 RBIs, tied for the NL lead with the Mets’ Pete Alonso.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth against Marcus Stroman (2-5) when he lined a tiebreaking solo shot to right or his first homer. He and Nootbaar hit back-to-back solo homers against Frank Schwindel, who took the mound in the ninth after starting as the designated hitter.

Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth to make it 9-4. He was back in the lineup as the DH after missing the previous three games because of lower back tightness.

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes exonerates Jim Kaat for ‘molester’ quip

Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes revealed that Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat, who referred to the pitcher as “Nestor the Molester” during a game Thursday, had apologized for doing so, “but he didn’t need to.”

“Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love,” wrote Cortes on social media. “We all make mistakes and feel 100 percent there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!”

As Minnesota’s Chris Archer struck out Detroit star Miguel Cabrera Thursday, Kaat began to explain that Cortes had become one of his favorite pitchers during a breakout season with New York. He used the nickname, explaining that Cortes is all “angles and different speeds. He’s a pitcher.”

Kaat, a longtime commentator who has also worked for the Yankees and MLB Network, apologized in October after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada — an at minimum indirect reference to the unfilled promise by the US government that freed slaves would receive 40 acres and a mule following the Civil War.

Cortes has affectionately become known as “Nasty Nestor” by Yankees fans while going 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA to begin this season. The 27-year-old took down his Twitter account briefly last month after posts of his from 2012-2015 where he appeared to be quoting rap lyrics included racial slurs. Cortes declared then he was “taking a break” from social media so he could use it “in the right way.”

Also Friday, Josh Donaldson was activated from the 10-day injured list, and slated to play third base and bat cleanup for the Yankees. It was his first game since being suspended one game by Major League Baseball for making multiple references about Jackie Robinson to Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson on May 21.

Donaldson has appealed the discipline. He played the next day against Chicago, but has been out of the lineup since due to COVID-19 and right shoulder inflammation.

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said slugger Giancarlo Stanton could be activated off the 10-day IL this weekend — Stanton has been sidelined with a right calf strain and is eligible to return Saturday — and that reliever Chad Green has had Tommy John surgery and likely will be sidelined until at least the summer of 2023.

Florida governor vetoes funding on Rays complex

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $35 million in state spending on Thursday for a youth sports complex in Pasco County, a project that had been pitched as a potential spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays. The money was included in the $112 billion budget plan sent to DeSantis by state legislators earlier this year. At a public speaking engagement Friday, DeSantis, a Republican, said he doesn’t “support giving taxpayer dollars to professional sports stadiums, period.” But DeSantis, a gun-rights supporter who is pushing the state to allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit, also suggested that team support of a gun-control organization — the Rays announced a $50,000 donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-violence prevention organization, last week — also factored into his decision . . . The Baltimore Orioles promoted Eve Rosenbaum to assistant general manager. She will oversee roster management, transactions, financial planning, and major league operations and administration, as well as continuing to play a role in player evaluation and acquisition. (She joined the organization from Houston in November 2019 and has been the club’s director of baseball development.) Rosenbaum played softball at Harvard, and is one of several women who now hold prominent front office roles for major league teams . . . Struggling Minnesota arrived in Toronto without regular right fielder Max Kepler, and relief pitchers Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar, and Trevor Megill on the restricted list to comply with the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. “I’ve gone to every guy in this locker room and explained where I was, and how I came up with my decision, and apologized because I do know it’s hurting the team,” the 31-year-old Pagán, the losing pitcher on Thursday afternoon in Detroit, told reporters. “I do not believe this is a baseball decision. This is the Canadian government. It’s not even an MLB rule.” If the Twins were to make the playoffs and draw the Blue Jays, Pagán said he wouldn’t rule out getting vaccinated to play . . . Outfielder Adam Duvall and Atlanta argued their case as salary arbitration hearings resumed after a two-week break. Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000, and the Braves argued for $9,275,000. Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30 and went on to its first World Series title since 1995 . . . Pittsburgh infielder Rayber Romero, Colorado pitcher Stalyn Sanchez, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Geremias Valencia were each suspended for 60 games following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.