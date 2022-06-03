Phillips Andover junior lefthander Thomas White is the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year

“Thomas has a calm, mature presence about him on the mound and is able to locate well with his fastball on both sides of the plate,” said Phillips Exeter coach Tim Mitropolous.

On Friday, the junior from Rowley received more accolades as he was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year. White posted a 6-1 record this season with a 0.21 ERA, striking out 70 batters across 33 innings.

Phillips Andover lefthander Thomas White is regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in the country for the Class of 2023, ranking as the No. 1 prospect nationally by Prep Baseball Report and No. 3 by Perfect Game.

Advertisement

“I think his best quality is when we did get a runner or two on base, Thomas turned up his game to another level. He increased his velocity and was able to just shut down that momentum.”

In seven starts this spring, White surrendered 10 total hits and allowed more than two hits in a game just once. His final outing of the season was a 12-strikeout masterpiece in a semifinal win over Dexter Southfield, helping the Big Blue (18-3) capture the Central New England Prep School Baseball League title later that day.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound White has a fastball that reaches 95 miles per hour, plus a changeup and slurve. He verbally committed to Vanderbilt in April, but is expected to be one of the top picks in the MLB Draft next summer.

“He’s a generational talent for any team, not just ours,” Phillips Andover coach Kevin Graber told the Globe. “Any school that landed Thomas would have landed a once in a lifetime kid.”

Added Graber: “I think we could be looking at the No. 1 pick in the draft. I’d take him.”







