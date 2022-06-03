Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final when Alexander Zverev suffers painful ankle injury

PARIS — Rafael Nadal advanced to his 14th French Open final Friday under conditions no champion wants — with his opponent, third-ranked Alexander Zverev, falling to the court in howls of pain after suffering what appeared to be a catastrophic injury late in the second set.

Nadal, who was celebrating his 36th birthday, came to the opposite side of the net to check on Zverev, who turned his right ankle at a severe angle when trying to retrieve a baseline shot on the slippery red clay and went down shrieking with pain.

The trainer was quick to Zverev’s assistance and helped him into a wheelchair for evaluation.