Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack retires after 13 years in NFL

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers. The 36-year-old Mack announced his retirement Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me,” Mack said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”

Real Madrid said it wants an explanation for the causes of the disorder that left its fans “abandoned and defenseless” at the Champions League final. The club’s call for answers came six days after problems occurred outside the Stade de France in suburban Paris, where Madrid won the European title by defeating Liverpool, 1-0. The Spanish club questioned the decision to pick suburban Paris as a replacement for the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, which was originally scheduled to host the final before Russia invaded Ukraine. Liverpool already had complained about those involved in organizing the event shortly after the final. Most of the attention at the time went to the access problems faced by the English club’s fans, but later there were also reports of disorder on the Madrid side.

Colleges

Record revenue for Big 12 to distribute

The Big 12 Conference will distribute a record $426 million of revenue to its 10 schools for the 2021-22 school year, a nearly 25 percent increase over last year and 10 percent higher than its peak before the pandemic. The Power Five league is about to go through a change in its membership, which by next summer could be as many as 14 schools before settling at its original size of 12. It’s also getting a new commissioner. Bob Bowlsby, commissioner since 2012, announced his retirement earlier this year and is remaining until his replacement is appointed by mid-July.

Tennis

Serena, Venus Williams not on Wimbledon singles entry list

Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon. It is possible either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 27. Serena Williams has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. Venus Williams is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

King receives honor from France

Tennis legend and LGBTQ rights activist Billie Jean King received France’s highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor. King, who is in France as the French Open concludes, received the award in recognition of her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics. She took part in a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Cycling

Former Giro d’Italia champion Dumoulin to retire

Former Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin, 31, announced will retire at the end of the season, saying the sacrifices he makes no longer bring the results he wants. Dumoulin’s contract with the Jumbo-Visma team ends at the conclusion of this season. The Dutch cyclist returned to racing last year, six months after taking a break from the sport to consider his future following a burn-out. The 31-year-old former time-trial world champion has been through a disappointing year and abandoned his most recent race, the Giro.

Miscellany

Thorpe marker back up in North Carolina

An historical marker alerting motorists that 1912 two-time Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe once played pro baseball in eastern North Carolina is back up more than two years after it was accidentally torn down. The replacement highway marker honoring Thorpe in downtown Rocky Mount was installed two weeks ago, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrew Barksdale told the Rocky Mount Telegram. A Thorpe marker was first installed in 1960 that told passersby that Thorpe came to the city in 1909 to play for the Rocky Mount Railroaders.







