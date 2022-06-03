State boys’ lacrosse tournament: Seeds, schedule, and analysis for Divisions 1-4

The MIAA released its boys’ lacrosse seedings and pairings Friday. (Dates and times for most are still TBA). Here’s a breakdown of the tournament:

Sleepers: No. 7 Franklin, No. 10 North Andover.

Players to watch: James Carroll (BC High), Ryan Cho (Acton-Boxborough), Luke Davis (Franklin), David Herlihy (Lincoln-Sudbury), Nick Pisano (Needham).

Longest road trip: No. 29 Beverly at No. 4 Hingham, 46.5 miles

Analysis: Prep comes off its first state championship since 2011 and hasn’t missed a beat with Chris Esposito stepping in on faceoffs and Teddy Cullinane performing well in net. No. 6 Acton-Boxborough managed to upset Prep in a driving rain in mid-April, but will be hard-pressed to repeat the feat. Hingham is as balanced as any team and is the main challenger to Prep on that side of the bracket. On the other side, No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury is a perennial title contender and Franklin has a high-powered offense that can score with anyone. Defending D2 state champion Concord-Carlisle also joins the loaded D1 field as the No. 13 seed.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Longmeadow, No. 2 Duxbury, No. 3 Billerica.

Advertisement

Sleepers: No. 12 Silver Lake, No. 14 Nauset.

Players to watch: Chris Broderick (Silver Lake), Connor Cronin (Marblehead), Scott Einarson (Billerica), Stephen Fogarty (Melrose), Ryan Nagle (Duxbury).

Longest road trip: No. 33 Medford at No. 32 West Springfield, 96 miles.

Analysis: Longmeadow has been a power for decades and the Lancers came within inches of beating Concord-Carlisle in the D2 state final last July. Duxbury scored an early 8-5 win over Longmeadow, but Billerica fell, 12-6, to the Lancers in a nonleague game at Bentley on April 19. No. 8 North Attleborough and Silver Lake are two programs on the rise and No. 10 Marblehead will look to carry over its success from football season with stars Cronin and Josh Robertson leading the way. No. 14 Nauset is having its best season in program history and No. 5 Reading is a dangerous sleeper in the field from the Middlesex League. These conference rivals will tangle in the first round: No. 17 Melrose and No. 16 Wakefield, No. 9 King Philip and No. 24 Mansfield, No. 25 Canton and North Attleborough, and No. 4 Scituate and No. 29 Whitman-Hanson.

Advertisement

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Medfield, No. 2 Norwell.

Sleepers: No. 5 Foxborough, No. 16 Old Rochester.

Players to watch: T.J. Casey (Medfield), Josh Gagnon (Dracut), Max Hamponian (Austin Prep), Conor Noone (Foxborough), Griffin Vetrano (Norwell).

Longest road trip: No. 17 Pope Francis at No. 16 Old Rochester, 124 miles

Analysis: Defending D3 state champion Dover-Sherborn is now in D4 under the new alignments, but perennial D2 power Medfield enters the field as a big favorite. Norwell backed up a run to the D3 state final last year by beating Medfield, 8-7, in early April, and the Clippers will be a tough out with Syracuse-bound junior John Mullen dominating on faceoffs. Foxborough closed the season strong with a win over Cohasset and Old Rochester (16-0) has rolled through competition in the South Coast Conference. No. 8 Newburyport and No. 7 Austin Prep should also be in the mix and Central Mass. power Grafton, the No. 6 seed, is capable of making yet another postseason push.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Sandwich, No. 2 Cohasset.

Sleepers: No. 6 Lynnfield, No. 10 Rockland

Advertisement

Players to watch: Jack Calichman (Lynnfield), Liam Falvey (Weston), Lucas Leander (Rockland), Will Harrop (Old Colony), Jack Howard (Mashpee)

Longest road trip: No. 33 McCann Tech at No. 32 Falmouth Academy, 198 miles

Analysis: Dover-Sherborn appears to be having a down year, but the Raiders are still very dangerous as the fifth seed in D4. Several teams from the Cape and South Shore area are looking to make waves in this newly-formed division, with Cohasset capable of showcasing its championship pedigree and Rockland looking to ride football star Lucas Leander on another tournament run. Old Colony’s Will Harrop will draw plenty of attention after setting a state-record with 13 goals in a game, and Mashpee’s Jack Howard has scored eight goals or more on multiple occasions this year.

Seeds and schedule

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-1); 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-3); 3. BC High (13-5); 4. Hingham (17-2); 5. Xaverian (11-7); 6. Acton-Boxborough (16-3); 7. Franklin (13-5); 8. Needham (14-4); 9. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (10-8); 10. North Andover (14-4); 11. Natick (14-2); 12. Winchester (15-3); 13. Concord-Carlisle (15-4); 14. Lexington (11-7); 15. Chelmsford (9-9); 16. Wellesley (11-6); 17. Catholic Memorial (8-9); 18. Andover (10-7); 19. Algonquin (12-6); 20. Marshfield (10-8); 21. Shrewsbury (11-7); 22. Bishop Feehan (11-7); 23. Westford (11-6); 24. Central Catholic (6-11); 25. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-6); 26. Framingham (7-9); 27. Newton North (9-9); 28. Methuen (8-10); 29. Beverly (11-7); 30. Newton South (9-9); 31. Dedham (9-7); 32. Belmont (9-9); 33. Peabody (9-7); 34. Arlington (9-8); 35. Lynn (8-6).

Advertisement

TBA — Preliminary

Arlington at Dedham, TBA; Lynn at Newton South, TBA; Peabody at Belmont, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; TBA at BC High, TBA; Algonquin at Lexington, TBA; Andover at Chelmsford, TBA; Beverly at Hingham, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Natick, TBA; Bridgewater-Raynham at Needham, TBA; Catholic Memorial at Wellesley, TBA; Central Catholic at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; Framingham at Franklin, TBA; Marshfield at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Methuen at Xaverian, TBA; Newton North at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Shrewsbury at Winchester, TBA; Westford at North Andover, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Longmeadow (17-1); 2. Duxbury (14-4); 3. Billerica (14-4); 4. Scituate (14-4); 5. Reading (15-3); 6. Nashoba (18-0); 7. Minnechaug (12-6); 8. North Attleborough (16-2); 9. King Philip (13-4); 10. Marblehead (15-3); 11. Walpole (12-6); 12. Silver Lake (11-7); 13. Westwood (11-5); 14. Nauset (16-2); 17. Melrose (11-7); 18. Plymouth South (10-8); 19. Burlington (8-10); 20. North Middlesex (14-4); 21. Masconomet (10-8); 22. Chicopee Comprehensive (11-7); 23. Hopkinton (7-9); 24. Mansfield (7-11); 25. Canton (5-11); 26. Sharon (9-9); 27. Danvers (12-6); 28. Malden Catholic (4-14); 29. Whitman-Hanson (5-13); 30. Leominster (10-8); 31. Tantasqua (13-5); 32. West Springfield (8-9); 33. Medford (12-6); 34. Agawam (10-8).

TBA — Preliminary

Agawam at Tantasqua, TBA; Medford at West Springfield, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; Burlington at Nauset, TBA; Canton at North Attleborough, TBA; Chicopee Comprehensive at Walpole, TBA; Danvers at Nashoba, TBA; Hopkinton at Marblehead, TBA; Leominster at Billerica, TBA; Malden Catholic at Reading, TBA; Mansfield at King Philip, TBA; Masconomet at Silver Lake, TBA; Melrose at Wakefield, TBA; North Middlesex at Westwood, TBA; Plymouth South at Westfield, TBA; Sharon at Minnechaug, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Scituate, TBA.

Advertisement

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Medfield (15-3); 2. Norwell (16-2); 3. Hanover (12-5); 4. Dracut (15-3); 5. Foxborough (12-6); 6. Grafton (13-4); 7. Austin Prep (12-6); 8. Newburyport (12-6); 9. Pentucket (13-5); 10. Triton (10-8); 11. Wayland (7-11); 12. Falmouth (8-10); 13. Shawsheen (17-1); 14. Groton-Dunstable (8-10); 15. Nipmuc (11-8); 16. Old Rochester (16-0); 17. Pope Francis (6-9); 18. Pembroke (6-11); 19. Wilmington (9-9); 20. Lowell Catholic (14-4); 21. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-2); 22. Apponequet (12-4); 23. North Reading (9-10); 24. Essex Tech (14-4); 25. Swampscott (9-8); 26. East Longmeadow (6-10); 27. Hoosac Valley (18-0); 28. Bishop Fenwick (8-10); 29. Matignon (11-2); 30. Holliston (5-13); 31. Bedford (6-12); 32. Arlington Catholic (12-6); 33. Fairhaven (10-8); 34. Auburn (9.9); 35. Lenox (14-2); 36. Greater Lowell (9-9); 37. Southeastern (9-8).

TBA — Preliminary

Auburn at Bedford, TBA; Fairhaven at Arlington Catholic, TBA; Greater Lowell at Matignon, TBA; Lenox at Holliston, TBA; Southeastern at Bishop Fenwick, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Dracut, TBA; Apponequet at Wayland, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Falmouth, TBA; East Longmeadow at Austin Prep, TBA; Essex Tech at Pentucket, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Grafton, TBA; Lowell Catholic at Shawsheen, TBA; North Reading at Triton, TBA; Pembroke at Nipmuc, TBA; Pope Francis at Old Rochester, TBA; Swampscott at Newburyport, TBA; Wilmington at Groton-Dunstable, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Sandwich (15-3); 2. Cohasset (11-7); 3. Wahconah (16-1); 4. Weston (14-4); 5. Dover-Sherborn (10-8); 6. Lynnfield (14-4); 7. Medway (9-9); 8. Nantucket (9-9); 9. Littleton (13-4); 10. Rockland (11-5); 11. Advanced Math and Science (15-3); 12. Ipswich (8-8); 13. Old Colony (17-1); 14. Abington (9-9); 15. South Shore Voc-Tech (15-3); 16. Stoneham (9-9); 17. Mashpee (12-6); 18. Hamilton-Wenham (5-13); 19. Manchester Essex (7-10); 20. South Hadley (5-12); 21. Blackstone Valley (13-6); 22. Archbishop Williams (8-10); 23. Sturgis East (9-5); 24. Assabet (10-8); 25. Bellingham (4-14); 26. Hull (4-12); 27. Tri-County (11-7); 28. Tyngsborough (10-7); 29. Whittier (11-7); 30. Oakmont (8-8); 31. Monomoy (10-8); 32. Falmouth Academy (8-7); 33. McCann Tech (12-5); 34. Monson (10-7); 35. St. Mary (Westfield) (9-9).

TBA — Preliminary

McCann Tech at Falmouth Academy, TBA; Monson at Monomoy, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Oakmont, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Sandwich, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; Archbishop Williams at Advanced Math and Science, TBA; Assabet at Littleton, TBA; Bellingham at Nantucket, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Ipswich, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA; Hull at Medway, TBA; Manchester Essex at Abington, TBA; Mashpee at Stoneham, TBA; South Hadley at Old Colony, TBA; Sturgis East at Rockland, TBA; Tri-County at Lynnfield, TBA; Tyngsborough at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Whittier at Weston, TBA.