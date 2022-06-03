State girls’ lacrosse tournament: Seeds, schedule, and analysis of Divisions 1-4

Favorites : No. 2 Westwood, No. 6 Franklin, No. 3 Lincoln-Sudbury, No. 1 Walpole.

The MIAA released its girls’ lacrosse seedings and pairings Friday. (Dates and times for most games are still TBA). Here’s a breakdown of the tournament:

Sleepers: No. 5 Central Catholic, No. 11 Boston Latin, No. 14 Needham, No. 8 Longmeadow.

Players to watch: Ava Connaughton (Westwood), Lucy Davis (Lincoln-Sudbury), Reagan O’Brien (Boston Latin), Grace Lydon (Central Catholic), Alanna Dumalac (Wellesley), Caroline Whelan (Walpole), Shea Berigan (Hingham).

Analysis: Westwood is the clear favorite, but there are many other teams capable of hoisting the trophy. It’s very possible Westwood and Franklin will meet again in the state final, but balanced teams such as Lincoln-Sudbury, Central Catholic, and Walpole hope to prevent a rematch. Teams with elite goal scorers tend to make some noise, so don’t count Boston Latin, No. 9 Hingham, or No. 4 Wellesley out.

Longest road trip: No. 25 Arlington to No. 8 Longmeadow, 95 miles.

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham), No. 4 Duxbury, No. 3 Bedford, No. 2 Wayland.

Sleepers: No. 6 Dartmouth, No. 10 Holliston, No. 22 Canton, No. 13 Plymouth North.

Players to watch: Alexa Kenney (Notre Dame), Bella Fisher (Duxbury), Sorelle Lawton (Dartmouth), Allie Zorn (Bedford), Julia Trainor (Billerica), Annika Pyy (Plymouth North).

Analysis: NDA has a strong chance to end up on top, but Duxbury, Bedford, Wayland, and No. 5 Billerica are all fully capable of spoiling the party. Dartmouth also shouldn’t be counted out in large part because of the playmaking ability of Cornell-bound Sorelle Lawton. No. 8 Masconomet is also one to keep an eye on moving forward.

Longest road trip: No. 26 Danvers to No. 7 Agawam, 113 miles.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Newburyport, No. 2 Medfield, No. 3 Bromfield, No. 8 Cohasset.

Sleepers: No. 4 Weston, No. 5 Pentucket, No. 7 Norwell, No. 9 Old Rochester.

Players to watch: Kelly Blake (Medfield), Maddie Wright (Old Rochester), Laney Larsen (Cohasset), Jane Smith (Norwell), Anna Affolter (Newburyport), Lana Mickelson (Pentucket).

Analysis: This is a particularly loaded field. Medfield will look to overcome some untimely injuries to take down favorite Newburyport. Bromfield is never an easy out, and No. 6 Foxborough, No. 10 Austin Prep, and Pentucket shouldn’t be taken lightly. No. 14 Swampscott, No. 17 North Reading, and No. 16 Pembroke have a chance to prove themselves.

Longest road trips: No. 35 Hoosac Valley to No. 30 Malden Catholic, 148 miles; No. 36 Lee to No. 29 St. Mary’s, 136 miles.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Manchester Essex, No. 2 Sandwich, No. 3 Dover-Sherborn.

Sleepers: No. 4 Nantucket, No. 12 Monomoy, No. 13 Medway.

Players to watch: Magdalena Rieper (Dover-Sherborn), Haley Hamilton (Hamilton-Wenham), Bailey Lower (Nantucket), Claire Moniz (Sandwich), Ella Bartolomei (Cape Cod Academy).

Analysis: A younger but steadily improving Dover-Sherborn team has an excellent chance to go back-to-back, this time in a new division. Manchester Essex, Sandwich, and Nantucket are all capable of taking the Raiders down. Hamilton can take over any game for No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham. Other dark horses to keep an eye on include No. 21 Watertown, No. 24 Lynnfield, and No. 29 Winthrop.

Longest road trip: No. 27 Wahconah to No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham, 156 miles.

Seeds and schedule

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Walpole (18-2); 2. Westwood (20-0); 3. Lincoln-Sudbury (16-3); 4. Wellesley (15-4); 5. Central Catholic (18-0-1); 6. Franklin (16-2); 7. Concord-Carlisle (13-7); 8. Longmeadow (14-4); 9. Hingham (16-4); 10. Weymouth (14-5); 11. Boston Latin (11-7); 12. Acton-Boxborough (10-6); 13. Chelmsford (10-10); 14. Needham (11-7); 15. Winchester (15-3); 16. Reading (16-4); 17. Bishop Feehan (16-2); 18. Natick (9-9); 19. King Philip (13-5); 20. Andover (11-7); 21. Algonquin (11-7); 22. Lexington (12-6); 23. North Andover (9-11); 24. Peabody (15-3); 25. Arlington (14-5); 26. Braintree (7-13); 27. Newton North (3-13); 28. Shrewsbury (9-11); 29. Marshfield (10-8); 30. Westford (7-10); 31. Brookline (4-14); 32. Woburn (7-11); 33. Beverly (12-8); 34. New Bedford (9-6); 35. Mansfield (9-5); 36. Wachusett (9-9); 37. Lowell (9-9); 38. Milford (11-8).

Mon., June 6 — Preliminary

Milford at Newton North, 5.

TBA — Preliminary

Beverly at Woburn, TBA; Lowell at Shrewsbury, TBA; Mansfield at Westford, TBA; New Bedford at Brookline, TBA; Wachusett at Marshfield, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; TBA at Walpole, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Westwood, TBA; TBA at Central Catholic, TBA; Algonquin at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; Andover at Chelmsford, TBA; Arlington at Longmeadow, TBA; Braintree at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; King Philip at Needham, TBA; Lexington at Boston Latin, TBA; Natick at Winchester, TBA; North Andover at Weymouth, TBA; Peabody at Hingham, TBA; Reading at Bishop Feehan, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Notre Dame (Hingham) (16-4); 2. Wayland (14-6); 3. Bedford (13-4); 4. Duxbury (12-6); 5. Billerica (14-4); 6. Dartmouth (17-1); 7. Agawam (14-4); 8. Masconomet (14-6); 9. Scituate (12-6); 10. Holliston (13-5); 11. Burlington (15-4); 12. Minnechaug (7-11); 13. Plymouth North (13-3); 14. Milton (8-10); 15. West Springfield (12-7); 16. Grafton (18-2); 17. Westfield (9-9); 18. East Longmeadow (9-9); 19. Leominster (15-3); 20. Ashland (11-9); 21. Northampton (11-9); 22. Canton (14-3); 23. Oliver Ames (11-7); 24. Falmouth (12-6); 25. Ursuline (13-5); 26. Danvers (11-7); 27. Groton-Dunstable (8-8); 28. North Attleborough (7-11); 29. Wakefield (11-7); 30. Marblehead (7-11); 31. Nashoba (8-10); 32. Norwood (8-10); 33. Melrose (9-9); 34. Marlborough (11-7); 35. Tantasqua (10-7); 36. Amherst-Pelham (14-4).

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Wakefield, TBA; Marlborough at Nashoba, TBA; Melrose at Norwood, TBA; Tantasqua at Marblehead, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Duxbury, TBA; TBA at Wayland, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; TBA at Bedford, TBA; Ashland at Plymouth North, TBA; Canton at Burlington, TBA; Danvers at Agawam, TBA; East Longmeadow at West Springfield, TBA; Falmouth at Scituate, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Dartmouth, TBA; Leominster at Milton, TBA; North Attleborough at Billerica, TBA; Northampton at Minnechaug, TBA; Oliver Ames at Holliston, TBA; Ursuline at Masconomet, TBA; Westfield at Grafton, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Newburyport (17-1); 2. Medfield (15-3); 3. Bromfield (16-1); 4. Weston (14-6); 5. Pentucket (11-4); 6. Foxborough (12-5); 7. Norwell (12-8); 8. Cohasset (13-3); 9. Old Rochester (18-2); 10. Austin Prep (12-8); 11. Hanover (9-7); 12. Apponequet (13-5); 13. Essex Tech (16-2); 14. Swampscott (10-6); 15. Fairhaven (10-8); 16. Pembroke (5-13); 17. North Reading (11-9); 18. Arlington Catholic (13-7); 19. North Middlesex (8-11); 20. Shawsheen (13-2); 21. Bishop Fenwick (8-10); 22. Middleborough (7-10); 23. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-8); 24. Dennis-Yarmouth (7-13); 25. Norton (9-11); 26. Cardinal Spellman (7-13); 27. Bishop Stang (1-16); 28. Dedham (4-13); 29. St. Mary’s (7-12); 30. Malden Catholic (7-13); 31. Lowell Catholic (11-9); 32. Notre Dame (Worcester) (9-10); 33. Hopedale (11-8); 34. Greater Lowell (9-9); 35. Hoosac Valley (12-4); 36. Lee (10-6).

TBA — Preliminary

Greater Lowell at Lowell Catholic, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Malden Catholic, TBA; Hopedale at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Lee at St. Mary’s, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Fairhaven, TBA; Bishop Fenwick at Apponequet, TBA; Bishop Stang at Foxborough, TBA; Cardinal Spellman at Norwell, TBA; Dedham at Pentucket, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Old Rochester, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Austin Prep, TBA; Middleborough at Hanover, TBA; North Middlesex at Swampscott, TBA; North Reading at Pembroke, TBA; Norton at Cohasset, TBA; Shawsheen at Essex Tech, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Manchester Essex (15-2); 2. Sandwich (17-1); 3. Dover-Sherborn (11-9); 4. Nantucket (15-4); 5. Ipswich (9-7); 6. Hamilton-Wenham (11-7); 7. Cape Cod Academy (13-3); 8. Mashpee (18-4); 9. Mt. Greylock (16-3); 10. Tyngsborough (17-1); 11. Triton (8-10); 12. Monomoy (13-5); 13. Medway (6-12); 14. Tahanto (13-3); 15. Archbishop Williams (15-5); 16. Nipmuc (15-5); 17. Georgetown (5-13); 18. Littleton (10-8); 19. Hull (14-6); 20. South Hadley (11-6); 21. Watertown (7-13); 22. St. John Paul II (8-11); 23. Granby (10-8); 24. Lynnfield (5-13); 25. Seekonk (6-9); 26. Advanced Math and Science (14-4); 27. Wahconah (8-9); 28. Bourne (8-12); 29. Winthrop (8-10); 30. Lunenburg (7-9); 31. Mystic Valley (11-7); 32. Stoneham (3-15); 33. Blackstone Valley (11-7); 34. Abington (10-8); 35. Tri-County (11-9); 36. Hampshire (11-8); 37. Upper Cape (11-8).

TBA — Preliminary

Abington at Mystic Valley, TBA; Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, TBA; Hampshire at Winthrop, TBA; Tri-County at Lunenburg, TBA; Upper Cape at Bourne, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Ipswich, TBA; TBA at Manchester Essex, TBA; TBA at Nantucket, TBA; TBA at Sandwich, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Advanced Math and Science at Cape Cod Academy, TBA; Georgetown at Nipmuc, TBA; Granby at Tyngsborough, TBA; Hull at Tahanto, TBA; Littleton at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Lynnfield at Mt. Greylock, TBA; St. John Paul II at Triton, TBA; Seekonk at Mashpee, TBA; South Hadley at Medway, TBA; Wahconah at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Watertown at Monomoy, TBA.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.