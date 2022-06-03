USGA hasn’t decided whether Dustin Johnson and other LIV golfers can play in US Open

The controversial new LIV Golf Invitational Series, sponsored by the financial arm of the Saudi Arabian government, may affect the field.

Final qualifying for this month’s US Open in Brookline takes place Monday at eight sites across the country and one in Canada. Ninety-five out of 156 spots for the championship have already been claimed, leaving 61 to be earned Monday.

The field for the first LIV event, next week in London, includes 12 players who are exempted to the US Open. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major winner and the 13th-ranked golfer in the world, is the headliner, but the list also includes Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, and 2021 US Amateur champion James Piot.

A US Golf Association source confirmed that the organization is still considering revoking the invitations to those players. The USGA released a statement last week that basically served as a warning shot.

“We pride ourselves in being the most open championship in the world, with roughly half our field securing their position via local/regional qualifiers,” the statement said. “However, we reserve the right, as we always have, to review any competitor’s situation on a case-by-case basis.”

The LIV series, headed by Greg Norman and backed by the controversial Saudi regime, has come squarely into the crosshairs of the American golf establishment. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement promising “disciplinary action” — expected to be at least a suspension and up to a ban — for anyone who plays in an LIV event.

The fourth event of the LIV series comes to the Boston area Sept. 2-4 at The International.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh spoke out against LIV two weeks ago and indicated that players may not be welcome in his organization’s two events, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. And now the USGA is sending warning signs to LIV players. The organizers of the Masters and British Open have not made their feelings public.

Johnson and the other LIV participants surely factored in the backlash when accepting the deal. Johnson reportedly will be paid $125 million for playing in the LIV, which should more than make up for his loss of earnings from the PGA Tour and from sponsors, including RBC, which already announced it is dropping him.

Perhaps Johnson, 37, doesn’t care much about playing in majors at this stage in his career, or he’s betting that they eventually will capitulate and let players back in. But it’s no guarantee that he will be in the field two weeks from now at The Country Club if he goes through with the London event.

Local hopefuls

The initial field of qualifiers was 8,880. Now 871 have advanced to final qualifying, with 60-70 spots available for Brookline. It will play out over 36 holes Monday.

A handful of locals are taking their best shot. Fran and Owen Quinn, a father-son duo from Holden, will play in the qualifier at Purchase, N.Y. Also playing in Purchase are Nick Cummings, a Weston High grad and current member of the Boston College golf team; Matt Baran, a pro at The Ridge Club in Osterville and a graduate of East Longmeadow High and Salem State; Bryson Richards, a current member of the University of Rhode Island golf team; and Tom McCormick, a URI graduate and the 2005 Rhode Island Amateur champion.

Playing in Bend, Ore., will be James Hervol, a Hopkinton native who played at UConn and played in last year’s US Open. And playing in Roswell, Ga., will be Nick Maccario of Waltham, a graduate of St. John’s Prep and the Mass Golf Player of the Year in 2020.

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead, who made it through qualifying in Omaha, Neb., will play in the Springfield, Ohio, qualifier.

Two New England golfers have already qualified: Keegan Bradley of Vermont/New Hampshire/Hopkinton and Worcester native Scott Stallings.

Where the birdies are

Curious where the most action may be on TCC’s new composite championship course? Brendan Walsh, director of golf at TCC since 1998, pinpointed a few holes that should present good birdie opportunities:

▪ No. 5, a 312-yard par-4 that will be drivable from the tee.

▪ No. 7, a 375-yard par-4 that could be drivable as well.

▪ No. 8, a 557-yard par-5 that should be reachable in two.

▪ No. 9, a 427-yard par-4.

▪ No. 11, a 131-yard, downhill par-3.

▪ No. 16, a 202-yard par-3.

▪ No. 17, a 373-yard par-4 that could be drivable.

▪ No. 18, a 451-yard par-4.

The par-5s often present the best birdie and eagle opportunities, but TCC’s par-70 layout only has two par-5s, and one will be difficult to reach in two. The 14th hole will offer golfers all they can handle: 619 yards, a two-tiered green, going straight uphill and dogleg left into the green.

Walsh said a few golfers will get to that green in two, but it will take two perfect shots.

“It’s 525 yards to the top of the hill in two,” he said. “They need to favor the right-hand side of the fairway. If you’re far enough to the right, you can play a draw around the overhanging tree.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.