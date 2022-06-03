Where have all the great US male tennis players gone?

Our guys still do tennis in the US, but just not very well on the elite Grand Slam level. They’ve moved from winner’s circle to backcourt claimers.

It’s 2022 and we’re a long, long way from a Sunday morning of strawberries and cream and seeing the court roamed by giants such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, et al.

The French Open wraps up Sunday, which means Wimbledon is just down the road (June 27 start), and good luck to you and the red-white-and-blue if you’re tuning in to big-time tennis right now to see which one of the American guys might win.

Advertisement

The last Yanks standing on Parisian clay this year were Sebi Korda, Brandon Nakashima, and the steady-but-ever-unspectacular John Isner (now 37), all three succumbing in Round 3.

To borrow the infamous words of McEnroe: You cannot be serious!

Reaching Week No. 2 on the elite stage, once all but a walkover for the Yanks, has become a predictable dead end, whatever city or surface they tread.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As for the American women, Stade Roland Garros was considerably kinder this spring. Jessica Pegula, whose parents own the NHL Sabres and NFL Bills, was bounced by rising Polish phenom Iga Swiatek in the quarters. Then 18-year-old burgeoning powerhouse Coco Gauff played her first Slam final Saturday, capping a career-best run that included her dismissal (7-5, 6-2) of fellow African-American Sloane Stephens in the quarters.

Gauff, who grew up in Florida idolizing Serena and Venus Williams, was seeded 18th in Paris, and opposed the top-seeded Swiatek for the title.

Don’t count on fortunes suddenly changing for US men when they set up shop on the hallowed All England green grass in London. There just isn’t any there there right now, and there hasn’t been for some time. No one’s about to turn the beating around anytime soon.

Advertisement

Big-hitting Andy Roddick, known for his blistering serves, won the US Open in 2003, dropping Juan Carlos Ferrero in straight sets. Roddick had just turned 21 years old. The sky over his career looked as blue and big and promising as the one over his native Texas. The ‘03 Open turned out to be his one and only Slam win.

It also turned out to be the last Slam win among American men. Roddick went on to lose in the Wimbledon final in 2004, ‘05, and ‘09, each time to Roger Federer, the sublime master sorcerer, and the last of those ousters stands as the most recent appearance by an American male in a Slam title match.

Again, guys, you cannot be serious!

Much like the American car industry, run over by labels from across the world the last 30-40 years, American men have been reduced to a small market share on the global scale since early in the millennium.

The Big Four dominated: Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Federer (Switzerland), and Andy Murray (Scotland). When Russia’s Daniil Medvedev was ranked world No. 2 last May, it was the highest anyone other than the Big Four reached such ground in 16 years.

John McEnroe captured the Wimbledon hardware in 1984, defeating another American, Jimmy Connors, in the final. DAVE CAULKIN/Associated Press

The Yanks, meanwhile, have sputtered and backfired their way off to the junkyard. The world got game. We got left in the dust.

Why? Theories are plentiful and nearly as repetitive as the string of futility. To wit:

Advertisement

▪ Our guys can hit with power, but they can’t move, lacking the leg stamina, strength, and savviness of Djokovic (fittingly Exhibit A in the “movement” discussion), Nadal (honey badger-like), and Federer (his every step crafted from “Swan Lake”). When you can’t run, you’re left only to hide.

▪ Our guys fall short in the mind game, an inability to construct points with deliberate placement of serves or volleys. The 2000s came along and we took mind and eye off the ball. We need us some more strategy, by golly; more chess, less checkers.

▪ Our guys skip or miss an essential step by not building up their game with ample practice and playing time on clay courts. It’s the pace of play on clay, per ESPN analyst Brad Gilbert, that especially helps a player build defensive skills.

“You can’t be great if you can’t defend,” Gilbert told ESPN’s Bill Connelly about this time last year. “A lot of our guys in this generation don’t defend as well as they need to.”

Gilbert sees some hope, and most of all in the aforementioned Korda, the 6-foot-5-inch progeny of Petr Korda (former world No. 2) and Regina Rajchrtrova. If he can develop a power serve, per Gilbert, he has a chance of moving into the top five — rarefied air given the career high of No. 21 that he reached last month.

Advertisement

Tall and lean (170 pounds), Korda finds himself in a pack of twentysomething US males who’ve built résumés of real promise, similar to Gauff and Sloane among the women. Tommy Paul (25), Francis Tiafoe (24), Reilly Opelka (24), and Taylor Fritz (24) all have shown the requisite skills, but none has yet to bundle them all up and deliver with the metronomic consistency displayed match to match, year to year, by Djokovic, Nadal, and the fading Federer (age 40 and without a Slam title match since ‘19 Wimbledon).

If the great Globe scribe Bud Collins were still with us, he’d have Uncle Studley lament the great American impotence.

We have no more Belleville Basher (Connors), no more Captain Hook (McEnroe), or Silky Sampras, or Ramrod Roddick. What we have here, at least for now, is a total failure to dominate.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.