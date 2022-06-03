Xander Bogaerts takes his place in Red Sox’ history, sets club record for games played at shortstop

“Time flew by quick,” Bogaerrts said before the game against the Athletics. “I’m blessed. I mean, it’s definitely something that I thought would never have happened coming up through the minors. It’s gonna be special. Obviously during the season it’s a little tough to kind of think of all of that. But it’s gonna be fun to me when I’m in a hotel room with my family [to reflect on that].”

Bogaerts, who made his big league debut in 2013 said it will be a special moment despite being immersed in the season.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Xander Bogaerts will become the Red Sox all-time leader in games played at shortstop (1,094) Friday evening, passing Everett Scott who played 1,093 games at the position from 1914-21.

Bogaerts said it was never his goal to reach that many games.

“The goal is to get up to the league and stay,” he said. “You have a lot of guys in the minors, working their butt off and they’re just trying to get to the big leagues. You want to achieve the same thing and just staying up in the big leagues is hard itself. But, I mean, I would have never imagined anything like this.”

Bogaerts entered the day hitting .323/.393/.473 with five homers and an .866 OPS. Even with those numbers, manager Alex Cora said the Sox shortstop still has a fervor to reach new heights.

“He’s never satisfied. He wants to keep getting better and we’re very proud of him,” Cora said. “So great accomplishment in an organization that is very historic. And there’ve been a lot of good players that have played for us.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. flew from Oakland to his home in Florida to welcome the birth of his daughter, Elle. Jarren Duran will take Bradley’s spot while Bradley is on paternity leave and was expected to be activated in time for Friday’s game.

Chris Sale threw a bullpen session and will throw another one Saturday. Cora said he spoke to Sale, and that the lefthander is feeling good. There is a strong possibility that Sale will face hitters next week … Hansel Robles (back spasms) will likely begin a rehab assignment soon and will join the team in Anaheim when they play the Angels. Cora said he will likely pitch in two games.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.