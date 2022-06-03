St. Paul’s service celebrates queen in her absence

Britain’s embattled prime minister, Boris Johnson, read from the New Testament at the service. And although the jubilee celebrations were a brief respite for him from political pressures, he was reminded of them upon his arrival at St. Paul’s when some bystanders booed him as he entered. Speculation is growing that the prime minister, who was fined by police for attending a party at Downing Street that violated pandemic lockdown rules, will face a no-confidence vote in the coming weeks.

After three appearances Thursday at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Elizabeth did not feel well enough to attend a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, an event that united the elite of the British establishment in paying tribute to the longest-reigning sovereign in the country’s history.

LONDON — With fanfares, pageantry, and the ceremonial precision at which Britain excels, Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades as monarch were celebrated in her absence Friday at a religious service that saw a rare, carefully choreographed appearance for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alongside other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan, however, were cheered when they arrived. Their entrance was carefully managed to ensure that it came before that of Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and of his brother, Prince William, who were then seated some distance away and at the front of the cathedral.

Harry gave up his royal duties in 2020, when he and Meghan left the country for Southern California. In an interview last year with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described his father and brother as being trapped in their roles, and relations have appeared frosty since.

Yet despite being relegated to the second tier of royalty in the seating plan Friday, Harry and Meghan were allowed to proceed down the aisle of the cathedral, prompting many necks to crane among the specially invited congregation of about 400 people.

Royal watchers interpreted that as a sign of the queen’s determination to involve her grandson in the jubilee celebrations, and not to exclude him and Meghan from the extended family. Inside the cathedral, the television cameras did not capture any images of interaction between Harry and his brother or father.

With the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, unable to attend because of illness, the task of delivering the sermon fell to the archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell. He directed part of it to the queen, who was believed to be watching on television.

Referring to her well-known love of horse racing, the archbishop thanked the monarch for “staying the course,” noting that “race of life” was more like a long-distance course than a sprint.

“Your Majesty, we are sorry that you are not here with us this morning, but we are so glad that you are still in the saddle,” he said. “We are glad that there is still more to come.”

Aside from the queen, there was one other significant absentee: Prince Andrew, who — scarred by his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender — has been sent into a form of internal exile. Andrew had planned to attend, but Buckingham Palace said Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss the event.

The service of thanksgiving Friday was intended to exemplify the queen’s special role in British life as both head of state and head of the Church of England. Also invited were diplomats, charity workers and leading politicians.

In addition to Johnson, his living predecessors — John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, and Theresa May — attended along with their spouses. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was also present, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

After an hourlong service, guests were invited to a reception behind closed doors at London’s Guildhall, where, according to the BBC, they were served smoked Norfolk duck breast, smoked salmon, beetroot shortbread and clotted-cream vanilla ice cream.