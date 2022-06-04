Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:
Last week was highlighted by the scattered appearance of a number of late migrants including black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos, several species of flycatchers, and mourning warblers.
Berkshire County: A least bittern at the Harman Marsh pond in Sheffield, two worm-eating warblers in Great Barrington, two hooded warblers in New Marlborough, and several red crossbills in the Washington area of the October Mountain State Forest.
Bristol County: Two singing Louisiana waterthrushes in the Freetown State Forest.
Cape Cod: Two gull-billed terns at Dowses Beach in Osterville, a Franklin’s gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a sandhill crane in flight at the Marconi Station in Wellfleet, a Wilson’s phalarope at Outermost Harbor in Chatham, and a continuing calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth. A snowy owl at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet and a glaucous gull at Oregon Beach in Barnstable. An Acadian flycatcher at the Ryder Conservation Area in Sandwich, an olive-sided flycatcher at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, a continuing blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, and a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in West Barnstable.
Essex County: At Plum Island, a tricolored heron, two yellow-crowned night-herons, eight late snow geese, a stilt sandpiper, three black terns, and a Caspian tern. A calling king rail in the marshes near the Plum Island bridge in Newburyport, a red-headed woodpecker in Newbury at the Martin Burns Wildlife Area, and a late purple sandpiper and black guillemot in Marblehead.
Franklin County: Four sandhill cranes in Ashfield, a Caspian tern at Barton Cove in Gill, and two evening grosbeaks in Colrain.
Hampshire County: Two sandhill cranes in Worthington and another at West Mountain Sanctuary in Plainfield, two Acadian flycatchers and a Bonaparte’s gull at Gate 8 at Quabbin in Pelham, a red-headed woodpecker at Quabbin Park in Ware, and a continuing Brewster’s warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst.
Middlesex County: A common gallinule and 20 glossy ibis at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a little blue heron at the boat launch area at the Great Meadows Refuge headquarters in Sudbury, and single black vultures in Lowell and Hudson.
Norfolk County: Three piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a least bittern near the Oak Street Extension in Franklin, an Acadian flycatcher and a mourning warbler at the Richardson White Woods in Cohasset, a black vulture in Sharon, and a white-eyed vireo at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk.
Plymouth County: A late red-throated loon at Manomet Bird Observatory where a gray-cheeked thrush was also recorded, two sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a cliff swallow at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a vesper sparrow at the Plymouth Airport.
Suffolk County: An olive-sided flycatcher, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, an Acadian flycatcher, and a mourning warbler at McLaughlin Woods, a yellow-throated vireo and a mourning warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, an Acadian flycatcher at Franklin Park, an upland sandpiper at Logan Airport, and a late dark-eyed junco at Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor.
Worcester County: Several grasshopper sparrows in the fields along Pine Hill Road in Lancaster.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.