Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bittern at the Harman Marsh pond in Sheffield, two worm-eating warblers in Great Barrington, two hooded warblers in New Marlborough, and several red crossbills in the Washington area of the October Mountain State Forest.

Last week was highlighted by the scattered appearance of a number of late migrants including black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos, several species of flycatchers, and mourning warblers.

Bristol County: Two singing Louisiana waterthrushes in the Freetown State Forest.

Cape Cod: Two gull-billed terns at Dowses Beach in Osterville, a Franklin’s gull at Race Point in Provincetown, a sandhill crane in flight at the Marconi Station in Wellfleet, a Wilson’s phalarope at Outermost Harbor in Chatham, and a continuing calling chuck-will’s-widow on Elain Avenue in North Falmouth. A snowy owl at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet and a glaucous gull at Oregon Beach in Barnstable. An Acadian flycatcher at the Ryder Conservation Area in Sandwich, an olive-sided flycatcher at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, a continuing blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, and a seaside sparrow at Sandy Neck in West Barnstable.

Essex County: At Plum Island, a tricolored heron, two yellow-crowned night-herons, eight late snow geese, a stilt sandpiper, three black terns, and a Caspian tern. A calling king rail in the marshes near the Plum Island bridge in Newburyport, a red-headed woodpecker in Newbury at the Martin Burns Wildlife Area, and a late purple sandpiper and black guillemot in Marblehead.

Advertisement

Franklin County: Four sandhill cranes in Ashfield, a Caspian tern at Barton Cove in Gill, and two evening grosbeaks in Colrain.

Hampshire County: Two sandhill cranes in Worthington and another at West Mountain Sanctuary in Plainfield, two Acadian flycatchers and a Bonaparte’s gull at Gate 8 at Quabbin in Pelham, a red-headed woodpecker at Quabbin Park in Ware, and a continuing Brewster’s warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: A common gallinule and 20 glossy ibis at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a little blue heron at the boat launch area at the Great Meadows Refuge headquarters in Sudbury, and single black vultures in Lowell and Hudson.

Norfolk County: Three piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a least bittern near the Oak Street Extension in Franklin, an Acadian flycatcher and a mourning warbler at the Richardson White Woods in Cohasset, a black vulture in Sharon, and a white-eyed vireo at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk.

Plymouth County: A late red-throated loon at Manomet Bird Observatory where a gray-cheeked thrush was also recorded, two sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a cliff swallow at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a vesper sparrow at the Plymouth Airport.

Suffolk County: An olive-sided flycatcher, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, an Acadian flycatcher, and a mourning warbler at McLaughlin Woods, a yellow-throated vireo and a mourning warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, an Acadian flycatcher at Franklin Park, an upland sandpiper at Logan Airport, and a late dark-eyed junco at Spectacle Island in Boston Harbor.

Worcester County: Several grasshopper sparrows in the fields along Pine Hill Road in Lancaster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.