Hundreds celebrate Trans Pride on Boston City Hall Plaza

“I really love it! I’ve never seen so many trans people in one space before, so it’s really cool,” said Chandler Clothier, 24, who has lived in Dorchester for about a year, after growing up in Mississippi and a small town in Maine.

At a time when multiple state legislatures have recently passed laws limiting the rights of transgender Americans, the mood among the hundreds of trans people and allies who gathered for the Trans Pride celebration was one of solidarity — but even more of jubilation.

Brilliant sunshine illuminated a field of rainbows and pastel colors across Boston City Hall Plaza on Saturday, as revelers dressed in ball gowns, fishnet bodysuits, and denim cutoffs danced to the music of Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga in celebration of transgender people.

Advertisement

“It’s a cool mixture of performances and also activism work,” added Clothier, who gyrated vigorously along with the music. “The performers have been incredible.”

Mateo Rojas, 27, of Allston, said he was “really liking the feeling of solidarity.”

Rojas’s face was painted with the pink, light blue, and white transgender flag and a central Star of David to honor his Jewish heritage. His T-shirt bore the same image with the slogan “Trans Jewish Pride,” and atop Rojas’s head sat a pink, light blue, and white yarmulke.

“As a trans person of color, I really don’t feel safe at a lot of places,” Rojas said. “Even just walking outside of this little bubble, I have to think of my safety. It’s nice to see there a lot of allies here, there are other trans people, we can wear our flag proudly. A lot of the time, trans events are so about vigils, and deaths, and traumas. So it’s nice to celebrate trans joy.”

Others wore tutus, elaborate headdresses, or flags tied around their necks as capes. Two people stood just feet apart dressed in neck-to-ankle magenta — one in a shimmery gown, the other in a sheer turtleneck and satin trousers.

Advertisement

Trans Pride, which was organized by the Transgender Emergency Fund, is one of multiple events this month that will celebrate the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community. On Sunday, a grass-roots group plans to host Pop-Up Pride in Copley Square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But New England’s largest Pride celebration — the parade from Copley Square to City Hall — won’t be happening because the organizer, Boston Pride, dissolved last summer following a controversy over the group’s treatment of transgender people and people of color.

Rojas said he isn’t troubled that the parade didn’t return this year, though he is frustrated that Boston Pride abruptly shut down without redistributing its resources to other LGBTQ+ organizations.

“There were a lot of injustices that were going on and … Boston Pride’s board really wasn’t listening to trans people of color,” Rojas said.

Nearby, Francis Kakande, 27, sat on the City Hall steps taking bites from a food truck hamburger and explained that they had moved to Boston from Kenya only about nine months ago.

“This is my first Pride,” Kakande said. “It’s amazing. … I just want to stay here the whole day. I just wish it doesn’t end.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.