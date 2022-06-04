Lynn man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man walking on Storrow Drive

A Lynn man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday morning after allegedly hitting and killing a man walking on Storrow Drive, then fleeing the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers arrived around 1 a.m., State Police said in a statement Saturday. Police are trying to determine why Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive, near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north.
Police located the driver, who was determined to be under the influence, after another motorist saw him drive away from the crash in a gray 2007 Honda Accord and followed him to an apartment complex at 65 Centre St. in Lynn, the statement said. The witness then reported the driver’s location and license plate number to police.
Advertisement
State Police identified the driver as Miguel Rodriguez, 36, who lives at that address.
Rodriguez was walking in the parking lot in possession of the key to the Accord, which he had been driving though the car is registered to another man, according to the statement.
A portable breath test administered by State Police about two hours after the crash registered .119.
Based on the physical evidence and witness statements, troopers arrested Rodriguez, the statement said.
He is being charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death, and failure to stop or yield.
Rodriguez posted bail and was released, according to State Police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.