Lynn man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man walking on Storrow Drive

A Lynn man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday morning after allegedly hitting and killing a man walking on Storrow Drive, then fleeing the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough, was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers arrived around 1 a.m., State Police said in a statement Saturday. Police are trying to determine why Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive, near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north.

Police located the driver, who was determined to be under the influence, after another motorist saw him drive away from the crash in a gray 2007 Honda Accord and followed him to an apartment complex at 65 Centre St. in Lynn, the statement said. The witness then reported the driver’s location and license plate number to police.