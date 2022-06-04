Major fire in Orange spreads to multiple vacant buildings; more than 20 fire crews on scene

Heavy smoke and flames were already visible when firefighters arrived on the scene around 11:45 a.m., Orange fire Chief James Young said in the statement.

Two people were injured and treated at the scene of the fire at 16 West St., but declined to be taken to the hospital, the department said in a statement.

A major fire in the town of Orange on Saturday started in an old cereal factory and quickly spread to multiple other vacant buildings, drawing fire crews from 20 Central Massachusetts communities, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

The structure had previously been used as a cereal factory but was vacant at the time of the fire, according to DFS Public Information Officer Jake Wark.

The buildings were vacant and no residents were displaced, according to Young.

When firefighters showed up at the scene they found heavy smoke and flames at the vacant mill building and four others in the area.

The response from regional fire departments was equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire, and two statewide task forces were assisting at the scene, Young said.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the fire had been contained, but fire crews were still on the scene, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Orange fire and police, and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





















Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.