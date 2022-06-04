At Mass. Democratic convention, activists gather as Healey’s star set to rise

In Healey, many in the party see their best chance of electing a Democrat to succeed Governor Charlie Baker, the two-term Republican who is not seeking reelection.

The event at the DCU Center provides a key political guidepost for the state’s majority party, which despite its decades-long dominance on Beacon Hill has won the governor’s office just twice in the last 30 years.

WORCESTER — Democratic activists gathered here Saturday for their quadrennial endorsing convention, where they are widely expected to choose Attorney General Maura Healey as their preferred pick for governor and begin paring their slate of statewide candidates ahead of September’s primary.

Twice elected statewide, Healey has built a national profile through litigation against the Trump administration and major corporations, and pitched herself as a tested public servant who’d elevate climate change and economic development to the top of her gubernatorial agenda.

She also enters the convention in a position of power. She’s enjoyed yawning polling leads over her primary opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, has more than $5 million in her campaign account, and in recent days, further solidified support from within the party’s establishment wing, including fellow statewide office-holder, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, and the leaders of both legislative branches.

Still, Chang-Díaz, a Jamaica Plain Democrat, is also expected to have enough support — 15 percent of delegates — to qualify for the Sept. 6 primary ballot.

The seven-term senator has cut a reputation as one of the Legislature’s most progressive members, and has campaigned on calls for “bold, transformative change.” She supports pursuing fare-free public transportation, “debt-free” public college for in-state residents, and a government-funded single payer healthcare system — seismic policy shifts she touts as necessary to shake off the status quo.

Both would make history in an office where a woman has never been elected, Healey as the country’s first openly lesbian governor and Chang-Díaz as the state’s first Latina and Asian-American governor. And the party is likely to advance three women of color to the ballot for the first time, with Chang-Díaz, attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell and secretary of state hopeful Tanisha Sullivan all expected to qualify.

The convention, which officially began Friday, will also platform a range of Democratic priorities. Party operatives say they expect speakers to repeatedly tout shoring up protections for abortion rights with the potential of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this month, and pushing for stricter gun laws in the wake of a spate of horrifying mass shootings in Texas, New York, and beyond.

On both fronts, Massachusetts officials consider the state’s own laws as being close to or at the progressive vanguard: Lawmakers in 2020 codified abortion rights into state law — and are considering a range of passing a range of additional protections — while the state’s firearm licensing rules are considered among the country’s strictest.

“I just feel like these larger trade winds are going to completely overtake the conversation,” Jay Cincotti, a Democratic consultant and former executive director of the state party, said of the convention discourse. “Those are going to be very, very central.”

There also will be, of course, rounds of voting. The party offered its 5,700 qualified delegates the option to participate in the convention remotely, and officials to conduct all voting for the first time through an app known as Voatz. Gus Bickford, the state party chairman, said this week that roughly 60 percent of delegates indicated they plan to attend Saturday’s event in-person, meaning thousands could be casting ballots from their home, kids’ soccer games, or elsewhere.

On Friday, the party officially endorsed state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg during a slate of evening events. The Brookline Democrat is not facing a primary challenge, and no Republican pulled nomination papers to run for the seat, meaning she’ll likely face an unencumbered path to a third, four-year term.

Among the four other competitive Democratic races on tap for Saturday, the five-person lieutenant governor field may be the only one to see a candidate, or two, not reach the 15 percent delegate threshold to qualify for the Sept. 6 primary.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Senators Eric Lesser and Adam Hinds, state Representative Tami Gouveia and Babson College lecturer Bret Bero are all vying to reach September. Party insiders this week said it appeared Driscoll and Lesser were emerging as front-runners to win the convention endorsement, and Bero in greatest jeopardy of falling short of qualifying.

The open attorney general’s seat has sprouted a contentious primary between labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey, and Campbell, the former Boston city councilor viewed as the race’s frontrunner.

All three have run on progressive platforms: Campbell, a former mayoral candidate, has vowed to use the office to address the societal ills that disproportionately affect people of color; Palfrey, a former Obama administration official, has touted support for what’s known as Medicare for All; and Liss-Riordan, a labor attorney by trade, has cornered the support of many unions while vowing to protect worker’s rights.

Two Democrats are also jockeying for state auditor, where three-term incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking reelection. But there’s little clarity on who among state Senator Diana DiZoglio or transportation advocate Chris Dempsey could emerge Saturday with the party’s endorsement, a potentially key designation in an oft-ignored down-ballot race.

For the second straight cycle, William F. Galvin, the state’s seven-term secretary of state, is facing a primary challenge, this time from Sullivan, a corporate attorney and head of Boston’s NAACP branch.

Galvin four years ago was snubbed by activists, who endorsed his rival, then-Boston city councilor Josh Zakim, at the convention, though it ultimately proved inconsequential come the fall. Galvin soundly won the primary by 35 points.

But the convention could offer a sense of how successful Sullivan, a first-time candidate, has been in making inroads within the state’s most active Democrats, many of whom have been acutely attuned to the secretary’s role as the state’s chief elections official in the aftermath of the 2020 election and former president Donald Trump’s bogus election fraud claims.

