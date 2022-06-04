Peabody police investigating after antisemitic papers left in neighborhood

Saturday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday Shavuot. The holiday, also known as the Feast of Weeks , celebrates the revelation of the Torah to Moses on Mount Sinai.

The department first received a report of the papers at 6:28 a.m., Peabody police Captain Dennis Bonaiuto said.

Peabody police are investigating after antisemitic papers were found on some streets in West Peabody on Saturday morning, police said.

West Peabody is where two synagogues are located, Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore and Temple Tiferet Shalom.

Bonaiuto described what was left as newspaper-like or a couple of pages of loose paper “left in various locations with print on it that was antisemitic in nature.” They were left on five or six streets on curbs, sidewalks, and other locations, he said.

There’s nothing that indicates a threat to the public at this time, Bonaiuto said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

The Anti-Defamation League was notified of the incident, he said.

The ADL confirmed they received a report of the “disturbing incident.”

“These hateful fliers appear to be the propaganda efforts of the Goyim Defense League, or GDL, a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism,” ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement. “Their overarching goal is to cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories, including antisemitic conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus. There is no place for antisemitism and hate in Massachusetts. Everyone must take a stand and speak up against hate wherever it appears.”

Massachusetts saw a 48 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in 2021 compared to the year before, according to a report released by the ADL earlier this year.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.