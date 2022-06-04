Twist and somersault: Cliff divers to kick off world series in Boston Saturday afternoon

The event, which is sold out, opens at noon and the competition is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

The international contingent of divers, including the women’s and men’s defending world champions, will jump, twist, and twirl from a board looming 90 feet above the harbor in front of the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Under what are forecast to be steadily clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 60s, 24 professional divers from around the world will take the plunge into Boston Harbor Saturday afternoon as part of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The Cliff Diving World Series, currently in its 13th installment, begins with the afternoon’s competition in Boston, the only U.S. stop, before continuing in locales around Europe over the summer and culminating in Sydney Harbor in Australia in October. Boston has previously hosted the series in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Advertisement

Cliff diving is an extreme form of aesthetic diving where the athletes are scored on their performance in several dive categories of varying difficulties. Each athlete will dive four times today. The athlete who accumulates the most points over the duration of the tour will be crowned the champion in Sydney.

The roster includes nine-time men’s world series champion Gary Hunt, a Franco-British diver competing for France, who will be looking to defend his title, and five-time women’s world series champion Rhiannan Iffland, an Australian who is also defending her title.

The only American competing in the series is Eleanor Smart, of Minnesota, though she will be joined in Boston by female “wildcards” Genevieve Bradley, from Hawai’i, and Meili Carpenter, from upstate New York, and male divers Andy Jones and David Colturi, both from California.

“It’s super exciting to be competing in Boston,” Smart, 26, said at a media event earlier this week. “It is absolutely amazing here and I can already tell this is going to be my favorite competition ever. I love the urban environment to compete from.”

Advertisement

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thomppson@globe.com