Western Mass. to receive almost $1.8 million in federal rail improvement aid

The state will receive almost $1.8 million in federal grant funding to improve rail infrastructure, enhance safety, and improve train capacity near Springfield’s Union Station, according to the state’s Department of Transportation.

These improvements would include additional platforms, crossover tracks, storage tracks, a new layover facility, and other work that will support the Amtrak Springfield Line, the CSX Boston Albany Line, and small segments of the former Armory Branch and Knowledge Corridor, MassDOT said in a statement Saturday.

The state’s Department of Transportation will provide a 50 percent funding match for the work, the statement said.