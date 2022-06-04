Western Mass. to receive almost $1.8 million in federal rail improvement aid

The state will receive almost $1.8 million in federal grant funding to improve rail infrastructure, enhance safety, and improve train capacity near Springfield’s Union Station, according to the state’s Department of Transportation.
These improvements would include additional platforms, crossover tracks, storage tracks, a new layover facility, and other work that will support the Amtrak Springfield Line, the CSX Boston Albany Line, and small segments of the former Armory Branch and Knowledge Corridor, MassDOT said in a statement Saturday.
The state’s Department of Transportation will provide a 50 percent funding match for the work, the statement said.
The Springfield-area project was part of $368 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program funding announced by the Federal Railroad Administration Thursday, according to the US Department of Transportation.
Advertisement
The federal program is funding 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia, according to the US transportation department.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.