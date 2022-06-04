Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, June 4-10

A look at the juvenile justice system, with a live mock-trial demonstration.

Sunday, June 5

“EmPowered by AI: Improving our Health, Artificially”

Museum of Science, 10 a.m., in-person

A conversation about the role of artificial intelligence and health care.

Tuesday, June 7

“Health Equity and the Future Of Virtual Care”

The Boston Globe, 10 a.m., virtual

Boston Globe medical and biotechnology editor Anna Kuchment moderates a discussion on virtual health care with Dr. Jennifer M. Joe, CEO of Amplify for Healthcare, and Christina Severin, president and CEO of Community Care Cooperative.

Thursday, June 9

“PHRGE Symposium: Right to a Healthy Environment in US Law”

Northeastern University School of Law, 1 p.m., virtual

“The Right to a Healthy Environment in US Law: Justice for Communities Today and Tomorrow” symposium will consist of a keynote speech on environmental racism, a panel on environmental justice, and a panel on youth engagement and intergenerational obligations.

“Karen Brooks Hopkins — Building a Diverse Arts Community”

GBH, 6:30 p.m., in-person

Karen Brooks Hopkins, president emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, will discuss her 36 years at the institution and her book “BAM . . . and Then It Hit Me,” “a behind-the-scenes look at America’s oldest performing arts center.”

“Kenmore Square and the Fenway of Boston Through Time”

Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., in-person

Historian and author Anthony Sammarco discusses his latest book, “Kenmore Square and The Fenway of Boston Through Time.”

“The Artist’s Voice: David Antonio Cruz and Doron Langberg”

Institute of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m., in-person

ICA curator Ruth Erickson moderates a discussion with artists David Antonio Cruz and Doron Langberg about “opportunities for liberation, intimacy, and queer authenticity in contemporary figurative art” as shown in their works exhibited in “A Place for Me: Figurative Painting Now.” They will be joined by Grace Sterling Stowell, founding executive director of the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth.

Friday, June 10

“The Future of the US Supreme Court: Impact, Equality, and Justice”

Brandeis University, 3 p.m., virtual

Daniel Breen, associate professor of the practice in legal studies at Brandeis University will moderate a discussion on the future of the Supreme Court with Brandeis alumni judges.