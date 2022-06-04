Our unique and peculiar American nightmare

There is no single answer to the issue of gun violence. Instead, there are multiple solutions, which, if taken in concert, could help stop the carnage. None of these answers involves taking guns away from responsible gun owners.

Re “ The land of the free to kill without restriction ” (Page A1, May 26): Yvonne Abraham said it well: “We live in a country where 20 first-graders in coffins in Newtown, Conn., changed nothing. Where, whether they admit it or not, half the country decided those tiny lives weren’t important enough to do anything differently. And where 19 dead fourth-graders in Uvalde probably won’t change anything either.”

We have to vote like we can’t take this gun violence anymore

Americans overwhelmingly want sensible gun laws. It is Republicans in Congress who stand in the way of reform.

We must vote them out of office by making public the record of every Republican (or Democrat, for that matter) who has voted against universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles, a limitation in the number of rounds in a magazine, the need to keep guns out of the hands of non-adults (the alleged shooter in Uvalde, Texas, was 18), and the implementation of red-flag laws.

Let’s publicize the votes (or refusal to vote) of members of Congress before the upcoming midterm elections and before all future elections. If members of Congress can’t prioritize the welfare of children over guns, we must elect representatives and senators who are ready to enact the will of the people.

Susan Shelton

Falmouth

It’s not wrong to ask: Isn’t it time we were shown photos of the carnage?

Please show us the pictures of the children riddled with bullets. We need to see. We need to understand.

During the Vietnam War, we were shown images of children attacked with napalm, running through the streets, and of a man shot in the head at close range.

We need to understand the blood, the carnage.

Possibly then we will understand. And act.

Dr. Kathleen Zaffino

Goffstown, N.H.

The writer is an emergency physician.

Brutality has been in this country’s nature from the beginning

Yvonne Abraham is correct to blame the Republican Party for the current impasse on gun control, but this is only a part of the story of who we are as a people (“The land of the free to kill without restriction”).

In a previous century, it was Democrats who blocked any anti-lynch laws that might have prosecuted any of the thousands of mob murders that took place, mostly in the South, but also in the North, and that produced the repeated result: “murdered by parties unknown,” even as thousands watched as familiar faces of friends and neighbors did the murdering.

We don’t like anyone tampering with our American narrative that glorifies “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” where God sheds “his grace on thee,” but the evidence is what counts: Among us are brutal, murderous people, who reflect inner needs that are also as American as apple pie.

Sol Gittleman

Lexington

What is a real American actually?

Thank you to Yvonne Abraham for her insightful May 19 column following the mass shooting in Buffalo (”Real American tragedy,” Metro). The United States was essentially founded by homogeneous white Anglo Saxon men. And yet they had the foresight to create a Constitution and Bill of Rights that embraced concepts of liberty and justice. Which raises the question: Is a real American someone who shares racial, religious, and ethnic characteristics with the Founding Fathers or someone who embraces and expresses their vision for America?

Advertisement

Marjorie Lee

Wayland

Voices get lost in their respective echo chambers

What Yvonne Abraham and many other opinion writers on the left seem to miss is that for every word they write, there is an opposing view written or expressed on a conservative platform. In “Real American tragedy,” Abraham writes, “How much of other people’s suffering will it take to make you — the Trumpists, the Tucker Carlson cultists, the white supremacists, the Christian nationalists, the voters who embrace the hate, or do not reject it, which amounts to much the same thing — feel better?”

None of those mentioned are reading the Globe. Further into our respective echo chambers we go.

John McLaughlin

Walpole

Is there no upper limit on the firepower of our personal weaponry?

I have a question for those who drink the NRA Kool-Aid and profess gratitude that our Founding Fathers were prescient enough to realize we would someday need to move from muskets to AR-15 assault rifles: If technology brings us to the point where we all have access to nuclear weapons, will you still stand (hide) behind the so-called right to own as guaranteed by the Second Amendment?

Sadly, the answer seems clear.

Francis W. Sargent

Carlisle