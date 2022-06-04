Reports of the buffet’s COVID death have been greatly exaggerated

I’ve been thinking about buffets lately because, if you haven’t heard, they are back . The pandemic is far from over, but the health-related restrictions that turned restaurants and grocery stores away from self-serve buffets and salad bars have been lifted. And rather than the death of buffets that so many predicted in 2020 and 2021, the all-you-can-eat model has returned — modified somewhat, revamped with social distancing measures, but present all the same.

When I was growing up, few things loomed quite as large as a trip to the buffet. I say the buffet because the chafing dishes all blur together — part and parcel of one great, endless table; a physical manifestation of the infinite scroll before the infinite scroll had even been invented . To call it a meal would feel disingenuous; nothing short of “trip” captured the feeling of the experience, which stretched time and space and stomachs.

What is it about the buffet that keeps us coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths)?

The modern American buffet owes a debt to the Scandinavian smorgasbord. The spread, which emerged in the 16th century, has its roots in the brännvinsbord, a spirits and appetizers table laid out at banquets. Scandinavian immigrants brought the “smorgy” tradition with them to the United States in the late 1800s (the term “smorgasbord” reportedly first appeared in American print in 1893), when it merged with other fledgling forms of the buffet here. Historian Jan Whitaker has mapped out the concept’s early history, from the “supper clubs” of the colonial era to the “free lunches” of the 1800s — spreads of food put out by taverns to boost sales of accompanying alcohol. These became, Whitaker writes, “buffets or cafés,” where, for a nominal fee, businessmen could conveniently secure prepared food.

Temperance-movement teetotalers tried to scuttle these early buffets, but the model re-emerged, adapting to the times. During the Great Depression, for instance, the all-you-can-eat format was used as a gimmick to get people back into restaurants. The hope was that by offering an unlimited quantity of inexpensive food for a set price, people would have more of an incentive to dine out. Even etiquette maven Emily Post helped promote this style of dining with a calculated 1933 endorsement of the newly invented “buffet server,” which held boiling water in a dish’s base to ensure that food stayed hot.

But the buffet we know today wouldn’t be what it is without Las Vegas. As the story goes, El Rancho Vegas, the first casino resort on what would become the Vegas Strip, was trying to figure out how to keep visitors from leaving after the evening headliner finished their set. The answer was the Chuck Wagon (later renamed Buckaroo) buffet, which debuted in 1946 and charged $1 for “every possible variety of hot and cold entrées to appease the howling coyote in your innards.” It was a hit. Other casinos scrambled to match the midnight all-you-can-eat supper — and by the 1950s, the Vegas buffet concept wasn’t just for late-night patrons. The Dunes and the Last Frontier resorts introduced morning “hunt breakfasts,” which took the name of a brunch forerunner, often including champagne, that was popular among the UK elite.

This rise in buffet culture ballooned beyond Vegas, in chains like Sizzler and among mom-and-pop Chinese restaurants. (The Chinese buffet in the US dates at least as far back as 1949, when Chang’s Restaurant posted an ad in the 1949 Los Angeles Evening Citizen News.) My dad, for one, swears by Shakey’s bunch of lunch buffet. He describes the wonderment he felt in the 1970s sitting down for the first time to unlimited quantities of pizza, garlic bread, chicken. To him, the appeal wasn’t just about the value — though the value, he emphasizes, was incredible — nor was it the quality (which was good!). It was about the freedom — almost anyone could afford to sit down in Shakey’s and eat like a king.

It was this sense of awe that he passed down to me when I was a kid in the ’90s, just as buffet culture in this country arguably hit its peak. My memories of this time almost seem pulled from that scene in “Mad Men” where the Draper family picnics in the park and leaves all of their trash behind them on the grass. Just as littering wasn’t recognized as a global problem before the 1970s, neither was the post-Cold War hyperconsumption that the peak buffet days exemplified — at least, I never questioned it. I just remember the thrill of going back for plate after plate of food. This was the cheap abundance the era seemingly promised.

But like so much of what we enjoyed in that decade, the price tag was there, even if I wasn’t willing to see it yet. The food waste the buffet engenders can be nothing short of shameful — one 2017 report found that nearly half of the food put out in hotel breakfast buffets went untouched. And then there are the health concerns (one food safety trade publication charmingly dubbed the potential result the “all-you-can-eat illness”), which curtailed the buffet’s popularity even before COVID hit.

But the buffet can evolve. Take the position of Food Unfolded, a European Union-funded platform for reconsidering the future of food. It proposes that we, coming out of COVID, rethink the buffet so that it serves sustainable and fairly produced food and minimizes waste and germs.

The potential to recreate itself in better ways, after all, is in the buffet’s very DNA. Its earliest iteration — feasting — is a tradition that dates back centuries in foodways around the world. Cultures have long used such all-you-can-eat affairs to promote feelings of fraternity, to repurpose leftovers, and even as a source of culinary innovation, as the need to differentiate dishes demands new ways of mixing ingredients.

I admit it: I miss the buffet. With COVID cases back on the rise, I won’t be returning to one anytime soon. But I look forward to the day I’ll be back to fill my plate once again — and again. A truth about the buffet is that it keeps you wanting more.

This makes me think back to my family’s favorite buffet story, which takes place, fittingly, just a few miles off the Las Vegas Strip at Sam’s Town’s now-shuttered Great Buffet. As the end of the night approached, a family friend opened her purse, placed a napkin over its contents, and scooped a serving of trifle — a dessert with thin layers of cake soaked in sherry or wine, fruit, and cream — straight inside. I remember seeing the jiggle as it settled before she carefully closed the bag around it. When she caught us, seasoned buffet veterans, staring, she looked at the purse, looked again at us, and said, “in case I get hungry later.”

Jackie Mansky is a senior editor at Zócalo Public Square, where a version of this essay originally appeared.