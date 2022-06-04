Big night for Xander Bogaerts as Red Sox mow down Athletics to open 10-game road trip

The Sox — nor the Athletics, for that matter — had much going on offense. But with A’s starter James Kaprielian on the mound in a scoreless contest, Bogaerts changed that with his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot to left-center field in the fourth inning. It gave the Red Sox a jolt of life in what was a 7-2 win at RingCentral Coliseum to open their 10-game road trip.

OAKLAND, Calif. — On the night Xander Bogaerts became the Red Sox’ all-time leader in games played at shortstop, he showed once more why he’s so important to this team.

Bogaerts also had a two-run double to left in the the Red Sox’ three-run ninth inning.

Nate Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight to get the victory.

Bogaerts made his presence felt on defense during the bottom half of that fourth. The A’s seemed as if they had a response against Eovaldi when Rámon Laureano singled up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Eovaldi responded, striking out Jed Lowrie. But Seth Brown’s bloop single moved Laureano to third. Eovaldi induced a fly out from Elvis Andrus, bringing Chad Pinder to the plate. His slow roller to Bogaerts appeared as if it would be a hit. The ball had some English on it and Brown, who stole second during Andrus’s at-bat, obstructed the view of Bogaerts while running to third.

Bogaerts stayed with the play despite his feet not being set and delivered a one-hopper to Bobby Dalbec at first to end the threat. Dalbec maneuvered backward instead of going out to get the throw, allowing himself a bit more room to make the pick.

If that ball got by Dalbec it easily could have been a 2-2 game, taking into account all the foul territory.

The Sox broke open the game during the sixth inning when J.D. Martinez led off with a single and Alex Verdugo was hit by a pitch two batters later. That ended Kaprielian’s night but not his final line thanks to Trevor Story, who laced a two-run double off the base of the left-field wall, stretching the Sox lead to 4-0.

It got dicey for the Sox in the eighth inning, beginning with a leadoff walk issued by Tyler Danish. It prompted manager Alex Cora to go to Matt Strahm. He yielded a one-out walk followed by a Jed Lowrie two-run double, shrinking the Sox deficit to 4-2.

The Sox had Tanner Houck warming for the ninth inning, but Bogaerts, once again, made his presence known with his two-run double, giving the Sox much-needed breathing room.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.