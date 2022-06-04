Billy Horschel rolls up five-stroke lead at The Memorial

Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.

Not only did Horschel make seven birdies, he has gone 44 consecutive holes without a bogey on a course where the greens have been getting firmer under more sunshine that this tournament is used to seeing.

Billy Horschel delivered a gem Saturday with a 7-under-par 65 at Muirfield Village for a five-shot lead at The Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.

He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72). Horschel cared more about how he was playing than the size of his lead.

Advertisement

“I just go to the tee understanding I’m leading the tournament. I know I’ve got however many shots I have ahead,” he said. “I’m not going to be protective, I’m not going to be overly aggressive. I’m going to play the way I have the last three days. We’re going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it’s going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow.”

One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Horschel will be going for his sixth individual title and seventh PGA Tour victory.

Daniel Berger had a 67 and six shots behind, along with Jhonattan Vegas and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who hasn’t had a top-five finish since the 2019 Masters.

“I’m just happy to be up there,” Molinari said. “Billy is a really good player, but in golf you never know. On a course like this, it’s showing today that if you hit the fairways you get plenty of chances and you can shoot 6-, 7-under par. If you start missing fairways it’s a whole different challenge. I think there’s going to be an outside chance, but it’s just nice to be kind of up there.”

Advertisement

Smith started with a one-shot lead and ran into trouble immediately, with bogeys from the bunker on the first two holes. He played alongside Denny McCarthy, who on three occasions in the first hour was putting for birdie from closer than where Smith was putting for par.

It was a struggle for Smith to get back to even for the day, but by then, Horschel was starting to pull away from everybody.

He took the lead with a wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 seventh, and then stuffed his tee shot to a front pin within 6 feet on the par-3 eighth. He made birdie on all the par-5s. The four times he missed the green, he chipped in on No. 1 for birdie and made tough saves from bunkers and a delicate pitch behind the 12th green that ran quickly away from him.

Smith saved himself one shot at the end. The greens are firm enough that anything in the rough makes it hard to stop near the hole. Smith’s shot from deep grass right of the 18th fairway bounded to the back of the green with a front pin. The Aussie went with a flop shop that trickled near the hole and settled 3 feet away for par.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy started the third round just three shots out of the lead, but as everyone else around him was piling up birdies, McIlroy was stuck on pars. He didn’t make his first birdie until the 11th hole and shot 73 to fall four shots behind.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay began his round by pulling his tee shot into a stream and making double bogey. He atoned for that with a pair of eagles, finished with three straight par putts from outside 8 feet and shot 69. He was seven behind.

European — A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open in Winsen, Germany, with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks.

The Frenchman, winner of the Dutch Open last weekend, shot a 1-under 71 thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole-in-one on the par-3 second.

Perez moved from two behind overnight leader and playing partner Jordan Smith to one in front of Joakim Lagergren (71) and Julien Brun (71).

Lagergren led by two at the 15th but made a double bogey on the 16th and dropped another shot on the last hole.

Brun led the field after birdies on the 15th and 16th but he double-bogeyed the 18th after finding water, leaving Perez on top of the leaderboard at 5 under.

Lagergren and Brun were on 4 under, and Wil Besseling (70) and Li Haotong (71) were on 3 under.

Advertisement

Champions — Steven Alker topped yet another leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett, and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

Alker is trying to win for the fifth time in his last 12 events. The 50-year-old New Zealander spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Last week at Benton Harbor, he closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.

Kelly had six straight birdies in a 66. The birdie run ended on the par-4 18th when he left a 20-footer a foot short.

Quigley shot 66, making birdies on the final three holes.

Steve Stricker was 8 under after a 67 a week after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA because of a positive COVID-19 test result. He won the major in Alabama in his previous start.