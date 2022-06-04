Chase Briscoe earns his first NASCAR Cup pole

Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season. The second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing drove through a bobble at the end of the backstretch at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., just outside of St. Louis, and turned a lap of 138.274 miles per hour Saturday, giving himself the best starting spot for the first time in his 51st career start … Road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger survived the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory. Allmendinger raced to his Xfinity-record eighth victory on a road course and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider … Josef Newgarden won the pole for IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix, a race that will be held Sunday on Belle Isle for the final time. The race will return to downtown Detroit, where it started in 1982 as a Formula One event, next season. For now, Newgarden can give Chevrolet its 100th victory since the manufacturer returned to IndyCar in 2012, four years before the American driver partnered with the brand. Newgarden has won a pair of championships with Chevy, and he’s IndyCar’s only two-time winner this season.

Ukraine plans to resume competitive soccer in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval. Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s soccer federation, revealed details to the Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way of playing men’s and women’s matches on home soil. Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began its invasion. As Russian forces have been redeployed to the east and south, fighting has subsided in the area near the capital Kyiv and elsewhere. There is optimism sport can resume to lift the spirits of the nation.

Benzema drops appeal

France men’s team and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema dropped his appeal against a conviction for complicity in blackmail in a sex-tape case that rocked French soccer. The Versailles court gave Benzema a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of $80,000 in last year’s trial, convicting him of involvement in an attempt to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015. Benzema was also ordered to pay Valbuena 80,000 euros in damages. Benzema’s lawyer Hugues Vigier told the Associated Press that the player decided to abandon his appeal but continues to deny wrongdoing. The initial scandal put Benzema’s international career on hold for more than five years, though he has since returned to playing for France.

British men lose in Nations League

England’s men slumped to their first loss to Hungary in six decades, 1-0, in the Nations League in Rome. Dominik Szoboszlai converted a second-half penalty after being fouled by Reece James. The last time Hungary beat England came at the 1962 World Cup, with England having gone 15 matches unbeaten against Hungary since then. Excluding penalty shootouts, it was England’s first defeat in 23 matches. Also Italy and Germany drew 1-1 with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Joshua Kimmich trading goals three minutes apart in the second half in Bologna.

Horse racing

Desert Crown wins Epsom

Desert Crown strolled to victory in Epsom Derby in England and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic. He won by two and a half lengths from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal. Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-field in the early stages as jockey Richard Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favorite in the ideal position. But his class soon saw him tracking the Aidan O’Brien-trained trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows. The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, with Kingscote electing not to wait any longer with the smooth travelling colt approaching the two-furlong pole, allowing his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the sell-out crowd.

Boxing

Australian boxer finally makes weight

Australian boxer George Kambosos made the weight on his second attempt for his world lightweight unification title fight against American Devin Haney in Melbourne. The US-based Kambosos missed the 135-pound limit initially, weighing in at 135.36 pounds. He had two hours to return to the scales to ensure Sunday’s fight could officially go ahead. He returned 70 minutes later and weighed 134.36 pounds. He thrust his arms in the air once he made the weight and glared menacingly at Haney’s camp. Kambosos is looking to defend his three world titles in the division and take Haney’s prized WBC belt.

Miscellany

WooSox’ Ramos delivers walkoff double

Roberto Ramos smacked a walkoff double in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Worcester Red Sox to an 8-7 victory over the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park in Triple A baseball … The visiting Portland Sea Dogs split the doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, losing the first game, 4-0, and winning the second, 2-0, in double A baseball … Running back D’Ernest Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $2.43 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said. Johnson, who did a nice job filling in last season when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out injured, will get $900,000 guaranteed … ESPN announcer Troy Eklund apologized for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Russell missed the Volunteers’ 10-0 win over Alabama State in the NCAA baseball regional in Knoxville on Friday. Coach Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick. During a game telecast on Friday night, Eklund said Russell had failed a drug test. He did not cite a source for his information.

