Drew Anderson, Waltham baseball make complete turnaround against Newton South

The Hawks (12-9) will travel to face No. 2 Taunton on Monday in the Round of 32. The 34th-seeded Lions wrap up the season at 13-10.

The 31st-seeded Hawks took full advantage as Drew Anderson hurled a complete game and the offense came up with some timely hits, giving Waltham a 5-3 win.

After losing twice in ugly fashion to longtime rival Newton South during the regular season, the Waltham baseball team had a golden opportunity for a bit of revenge when the Lions visited Yetten Field on Saturday afternoon for a Division 1 state tournament preliminary-round matchup.

Waltham lost 10-0 and 8-2 to Newton South during the regular season, so what was different on Saturday?

“The 10-0 game we didn’t play our best and the 8-2 game, we were actually up 2-0 and Drew pitched that game,” Hawks coach Mike Peterson said. “We just let that 8-2 game get away from us and the guys really wanted this one today. We wanted to show them we’re better than those two meetings this year and the kids showed up, I couldn’t be prouder.”

While Anderson was outstanding (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 12 K’s), the Lions did jump on him early in the first for a 1-0 lead. Henry Landay got it started with a two-out double to right-center and Ben Valente walked. That brought up Connor Murphy, who hit a grounder to third that went five-hole on the third baseman, allowing Landay to score. Murphy was picked off two pitches later to end the threat.

Drew Anderson (5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 12 K’s) got the complete-game victory for Waltham. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Hawks did most of their damage in the bottom of the second, scoring four to take a 4-1 lead.

Nick LaForest got it going with a one-out walk, Will Curley singled to center and Dillon Mullane drew a walk against Valente to lose the bases. After Valente struck out Tyler Chaisson, Ty Connolly laced a two-run single to left to put the Hawks up 2-1 after working the count full. Connor Scafidi followed with a two-run single to left-center, plating Mullane and Connolly to make it 4-1.

“We’re not the strongest hitting team, but we get on base and we get the job done,” Connolly said.

The Hawks added one in the third to push it to 5-1 when Trent Fucci was hit by a pitch, stole second and then scored from second on a wild pitch and a wild throw from the catcher up the line and into left field.

The Lions got two back in the sixth on an RBI fielder’s choice from Valente and an RBI single to left from Murphy, but Anderson shut the door the rest of the way.

“We wanted them in the tournament,” Anderson said. “We said if the baseball gods are on our side we’ll get them in the tournament and we did. We played our [butts] off and we got the win.”

Newton South's Henry Landay dives back into second base as Waltham's Nick LaForest waits for the throw. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Division 1 State

Algonquin 6, Peabody 3 — Senior righthander James Clark struck out 11 to propel the No. 27 Titans (11-10) to a preliminary-round victory against the No. 38 Tanners (10-10). Algonquin travels to No. 6 St. John’s in the Round of 32.

Division 2 State

Danvers 4, Quincy 0 — Junior lefthander Joe Zamejtis tossed a no-hitter, striking out 12 to lift the No. 30 Falcons (12-8) to a preliminary-round win against the No. 35 Presidents. Danvers moves on to face No. 3 Mansfield in the Round of 32.

Pope Francis 10, Wayland 4 — Andrew Bolduc (2 for 4) registered three RBIs and Cam Vedovelli drove in two runs as the No. 28 Cardinals (11-9) overtook the No. 37 Warriors (7-13) in a preliminary-round matchup. Pope Francis will take on No. 5 St. Mary’s in the Round of 32.

Division 4 State

Assabet 14, Wahconah 0 — Junior Keegan Antelman (17 strikeouts) tossed a two-hitter and hit for the cycle to drive in five runs to lead the No. 34 Aztecs (10-10) to a preliminary-round upset over the No. 31 Warriors (8-12). Assabet will play No. 2 Uxbridge in the Round of 32. “He’s the type of person that when practice is over, he stays another hour and a half,” Assabet coach Bill May said of Antelman. “He’s always just working on his game.”

Division 5 State

Narragansett 4, Boston International 3 — Jacob Wise (7 strikeouts) allowed five hits across six innings, and Andrew Capps (3 for 4) registered an RBI to lead the No. 22 Warriors (6-12) to a preliminary-round win in Baldwinville. Narragansett advances to face No. 11 Douglas in the Round of 32.

Saint Joseph Prep 10, St. Mary (Westfield) 2 — Chuck Nolan tossed a complete game and scored two runs, and Jack Lynch drove in two more to lead the No. 21 Phoenix (12-6) to a preliminary-round win over the No. 44 Saints (11-8). Saint Joseph Prep will play No. 12 Pioneer Valley in the Round of 32.

