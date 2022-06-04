Game 53: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta, having seemingly found his groove after a disastrous start to the season, is on the mound for the visitors. His lone career start against the Athletics was a gem, as the righthander tossed seven innings of shutout, two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts in a win last August.

After a disappointing homestand against the the Orioles and Reds, the Red Sox opened their 10-game West Coast road trip with a comfortable win on Friday and will try and keep things rolling against the Athletics Saturday afternoon.

Oakland will counter with Paul Blackburn, off to an excellent start this season; having spent the last few years bouncing between Triple A and the majors, the righthander has established himself in the rotation with a 5-1 record and a 2.15 ERA in 2022.

Lineups

RED SOX (25-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.95 ERA)

ATHLETICS (20-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Paul Blackburn (5-1, 2.15 ERA)

Time: 4:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Blackburn: Has not faced any Boston batters

Athletics vs. Pivetta: Andrus 0-5, Brown 0-3, Kemp 1-3, Laureano 0-2, Lowrie 0-3, Pinder 0-2

Stat of the day: Pivetta has posted a 1.59 ERA over his last five starts, dating back to May 7.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts played his 1,094th game as a Red Sox shortstop on Friday night, passing Everett Scott for the franchise record. His sixth homer of the season was his 147th as a Red Sox shortstop, moving him within 31 of Nomar Garciaparra on another team all-time list, which is led by Rico Petrocelli at 210 ... The A’s, who have won just 20 games all season, are 8-2 in Blackburn’s starts ... Pivetta has won his last four starts and is unbeaten in his last five, having allowed six runs in 34 innings over that stretch while getting 40 runs of support in four wins.

