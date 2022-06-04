Here’s a look at some players who could be available as baseball’s trade deadline approaches

Even the Phillies, terrible as they have been, are only 5½ games out.

The new 12-team postseason format means teams such as the Red Sox, Braves, Mariners, and White Sox still have meaningful opportunities despite being under .500 at the moment.

The trade deadline is Aug. 2 this season and through Friday there were 19 teams in playoff position or within five games of a berth.

The Red Sox have a 44.5 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to the formula used by Baseball-Reference.com. Fangraphs.com is less enthusiastic at 37.8 percent. But the Red Sox are at least trending in the right direction after a poor start.

Advertisement

Chaim Bloom and Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo are among the executives who have said teams have been busy gathering information in advance of trade discussions starting in earnest.

A deadline always creates action and the days leading up to Aug. 2 are sure to be busy. But with so many more buyers than sellers at this point, even June and early July could produce notable deals.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

To use the Red Sox as an example, their bullpen is a clear area of need. Why wait until August to address that and risk losing ground? Make some moves now and if the team doesn’t respond, those same relievers can be flipped at the deadline.

Here’s a look at some of the players who should be available from teams out of contention:

Athletics: SP Frankie Montas, INF Jed Lowrie, OF Chad Pinder.

Oakland started its rebuild over the winter by trading Chris Bassitt, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, and Matt Olson. That will continue, with Montas being the biggest prize.

Billy Bean and David Forst have been adept at building competitive rosters on a low payroll. But with that payroll shrinking even more and attendance plummeting, they will keep dealing and looking ahead.

Advertisement

Cubs: C Willson Conteras, RP Michael Givens, RP Chris Martin, SP Wade Miley, RP David Robertson, SS Andrelton Simmons, SP Drew Smyly, INF Jonathan Villar.

The Cubs prepared for the future by signing players such as Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman over the winter. But they also added a group of players on one-year deals who will allow them to be big players on the trade market.

Robertson, who is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery and pitching better than he has in years, would be a great fit for the Red Sox as a closer.

Diamondbacks: SP Zach Davies, RP Ian Kennedy, RP Mark Melancon, OF David Peralta, 1B Christian Walker.

Arizona has not committed to a full rebuild under Mike Hazen and likely won’t now, considering its big improvement after a disastrous 2021. But the Diamondbacks have a handful of veteran players who could bring back some solid prospects.

With the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres in their division, a playoff berth is unrealistic.

Orioles: SP Jordan Lyles, OF-1B-DH Trey Mancini, OF Anthony Santander.

Baltimore is making strides. But players such as Mancini and Santander won’t be around when the Orioles are ready to compete. Better to trade them now and continue adding pieces for the future.

Trading Mancini, who overcame colon cancer to rejoin the team, would be cold. But he’s 30 and will be a free agent after the season.

Marlins: 1B Jesús Aguilar, RP Anthony Bass, INF Joey Wendle.

Advertisement

It’s hard to get a gauge on the Marlins, who have added to their talent base under Kim Ng but aren’t yet making major expenditures in the free agent market.

Aguilar, who has 28 homers since the start of last season, offers a power bat.

Nationals: 1B Josh Bell, RP Steve Cishek, DH Nelson Cruz, RP Carl Edwards Jr., RP Erasmo Ramirez, INF Dee Strange-Gordon, 2B César Hernández.

It feels like Washington assembled a team of trade chips knowing this time would come. Rizzo made some key moves at the deadline last season, obtaining Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, and other prospects.

Rizzo doesn’t have Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber, or Trae Turner to deal this season. But players such as Bell, Cruz, Cishek, and Edwards will be in demand.

Rizzo is adamant about not trading Juan Soto. That’s a franchise killer, and how could you possibly get what he is worth in return?

Phillies: RP Jeurys Familia, SP Kyle Gibson, SS Didi Gregorius, RP Brad Hand, OF Odubel Herrera, RP Corey Knebel.

Dave Dombrowski is not wired to be a seller, although he has in the past with the Tigers and Marlins. He’ll give this team a chance for at least a month then choose a path.

Pirates: OF Ben Gamel, OF Jake Marisnick, C Roberto Pérez, SP José Quintana.

Pittsburgh is in third place in the NL Central, which is nothing to get excited about but does represent improvement for a franchise that had finished in last three years in a row. Ben Cherington will be clear-eyed about the Pirates’ slim playoff chances and surely make some deals.

Advertisement

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo, INF Brandon Drury, SP Tyler Mahle, OF Tommy Pham, RP Justin Wilson.

Cincinnati needs new ownership. But barring that, GM Nick Krall might as well trade some veterans and build up the prospect base. Castillo could be the biggest prize of the summer. He dominated the Red Sox this past week.

Rockies: RP Daniel Bard, OF Charlie Blackmon, RP Alex Colome, OF Randal Grichuk, SS Jose Iglesias, SP Chad Kuhl.

No team is more confusing than the Rockies, who change direction like a balloon in the wind. They should deal these veterans but it’s hard to predict what they’ll do.

Royals: OF Andrew Benintendi, SP Zack Greinke.

Kansas City may be the biggest disappointment in the game. What looked like a solid team in March is buried in last place.

President of baseball operations Dayton Moore is unwaveringly loyal to certain players, which means Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield probably won’t be leaving. But Benintendi could be moved before he hits free agency. Greinke’s homecoming has been a bust. He’s 0-5 and on the injured list with a flexor strain. If he gets healthy before the deadline and agrees to a deal, he could help a contender.

Tigers: C Tucker Barnhart, RP Andrew Chafin, RP Michael Fulmer, OF Robbie Grossman, RP Wily Peralta, SP Michael Pineda.

The Tigers have several players contenders would want, especially Barnhart.

Advertisement

MEANINGFUL MARK

Bogaerts sets Sox

shortstop standard

There is only one time in his 10 seasons with the Red Sox when Xander Bogaerts lost his usual sunny disposition for more than a minute or two.

That was in 2014 when general manager Ben Cherington decided the best way to spark a slumping team was to sign free agent Stephen Drew and shift Bogaerts to third base.

It was a mistake. Drew hit .176 in 39 games before he was traded to the Yankees and Bogaerts hit .182 in 44 games at third base.

Bogaerts has since said it was the most miserable two months of his career.

Bogaerts was signed as a 16-year-old shortstop out of Aruba in 2008, one of the many players of that era who grew up emulating Derek Jeter. Bogaerts defied scouts and many in the media who said he was too big for the position by racing through the minors.

To accommodate the needs of the major league team, Bogaerts played third base in 2013 for nine games during the regular season and nine more in the postseason.

Bogaerts helped the Sox win the World Series. But the understanding was that once Drew left as a free agent, Bogaerts would go back to shortstop.

Drew’s return gutted him. Bogaerts finally returned to shortstop on Aug. 1 and hasn’t played so much as one inning anywhere else since. He’s a three-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger winner, and a two-time World Series champion.

So you can understand the pride he felt Friday by playing his 1,094th game at shortstop, a team record. Everett Scott set the old mark in 1921.

It may take 101 years before somebody breaks the record again.

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Anderson Espinoza made his major league debut with the Cubs on Monday, throwing four innings and allowing two runs. He had plenty of people in the Red Sox organization rooting him on.

Espinoza was a well-regarded 18-year-old prospect when he was traded to the Padres in 2018 for Drew Pomeranz. The Prospect Industrial Complex panned the deal at the time, but Espinoza twice needed Tommy John surgery and never made it to the majors with the Padres. He was traded to the Cubs last July.

“He persevered. Given his mental strength, can’t say I’m surprised. Proud of him and hope he sticks,” said Red Sox assistant GM Eddie Romero, who was director of international scouting when Espinoza was signed out of Venezuela in 2014.

Espinoza is only 24. Maybe this is a start of something good.

▪ There’s an interesting advanced statistic called BsR (Base Running Runs Above Average). It measures how many runs a player is worth on the bases. It’s based on stolen bases, outs on the bases, extra bases taken, and avoiding double plays.

The Red Sox’ leader is Trevor Story at 1.5 (29th in the majors among qualified players), followed by Rafael Devers (1.1) and surprisingly Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec at 1.0.

That Christian Vazquez (minus-2.1) and J.D. Martinez (minus-1.6) are the two worst base runners is no surprise. But Alex Verdugo at minus-1.6? He’s too athletic to be that bad on the bases.

▪ The Astros signed Yordan Álvarez to a six-year, $115 million extension. He’s a 24-year-old outfielder and DH with a career OPS of .951 over 279 games.

This feels like the kind of deal the Red Sox should have made with Devers when they had a chance. Now Devers is 25 and the price rises every day. His 2.5 bWAR is fifth among American League position players.

ETC.

Some suggestions

for Father’s Day

Every year around this time e-mails arrive asking for Father’s Day book suggestions. Here’s a list of some older books I have enjoyed and some new books out this year. Let’s start with a few classics:

“Summer of ‘49″ by David Halberstam. A famed pennant race comes to life with Halberstam’s relentlessly detailed reporting. This book offers deep insight into Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio and is required reading to truly understand the greatest rivalry in sports.

“Dollar Sign on the Muscle: The World of Baseball Scouting” by Kevin Kerrane. This 1984 book was out of print before Baseball Prospectus published an updated version in 2013. This is a fascinating look at the world of scouts going back to the days of Branch Rickey.

“Sandy Koufax: A Lefty’s Legacy” by Jane Leavy. Koufax last pitched in 1966. In 2022, fans still stop dead in their tracks and stare when he takes in a game at Dodger Stadium. Read this book to understand why Koufax remains a superstar all these years later.

“The Catcher was a Spy: The Mysterious Life of Moe Berg” by Nicholas Dawidoff. Not even the greatest of fiction writers could have invented a character like the real-life Berg, a light-hitting catcher from 1923-39 (including five seasons with the Red Sox) who also helped win World War II.

“Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero” by David Maraniss. You know Roberto Clemente was a great player. Maraniss takes you into what made him a great man.

Maraniss also wrote the definitive autobiography of Vince Lombardi, “When Pride Still Mattered.”

Here are a few new baseball books:

“In Scoring Position. 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair” by Bob Ryan and Bill Chuck. You know Ryan as the greatest NBA writer there ever was. He’s also a passionate baseball fan who keeps score at every game he attends and used his old scorebooks as a resource to delve into the game.

“Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original” by Howard Bryant. Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest players in history. This comprehensive biography puts into focus how that happened.

“The Franchise: New York Yankees. A Curated History of the Bronx Bombers” by Mark Feinsand. Here’s a collection of essays offering a fresh look at the key people and moments in Yankees history.

The Red Sox version of this series, written by Sean McAdam, comes out on July 12.

“Swing and a Hit: Nine Innings of What Baseball Taught Me” by Paul O’Neill and Jack Curry. The former Yankees outfielder dives into hitting and what it was like to be one of the dynasty Yankees under Joe Torre. No water coolers were harmed making his book.

Extra bases

Joe Girardi was doomed from the start with the Phillies. He was hired before the 2020 season by GM Matt Klentak, who was demoted after the season and has since left the organization to work for the Brewers. Then Dave Dombrowski arrived and built a roster of DH types with a leaky bullpen. It’s hard to manage when success is built around outslugging the opposition. Good luck to interim manager Rob Thomson, who is getting a long overdue shot at managing … Albert Pujols had his 22nd career walkoff RBI on Tuesday with a sacrifice fly to beat the Padres. Only Frank Robinson (27) and Dusty Baker (25) have more. Pujols had been tied with Clemente, Henderson, and Stan Musial … Shohei Ohtani was the starting pitcher in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Thursday and the DH in the second game. The last player to start both games of a doubleheader, one as a pitcher and the other at a different position, was Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx on Sept. 2, 1945, for the Phillies. Foxx was 37 at the time; in the final month of his career and playing for a team that lost 108 games … Kody Clemens played 325 minor league games and another 28 in independent ball before he made his major league debut with the Tigers this past week. His father, Roger Clemens, played 18 games in the minors before the Red Sox called him up in 1984. Roger Clemens has four sons and three played professionally. Kody was the first to make the majors … Happy birthday to Junichi Tazawa, who turns 36 on Monday. Taz appeared in 302 games for the Red Sox from 2009-16 and another 13 in the 2013 postseason. Tazawa was a trailblazer, too. He was not drafted by the NPB out of high school in Japan then excelled in a semi-pro league, catching the attention of scouts. The Red Sox used a loophole to sign him to a major league deal before the 2009 season. Japanese baseball officials took it out on Tazawa by keeping him off their national team for the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and ‘17, even though he was certainly qualified.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.