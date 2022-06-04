Luis Severino the latest starter to shine for Yankees

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game’s first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak. Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents, 33-3, in their winning streak.

Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the host Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers, 3-0, on Saturday.

Miguel Cabrera’s 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

The only other Tiger to reach against Severino was Derek Hill, who drew a one-out walk in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop — who ended Cole’s perfect game.

Following Hill’s walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino struck out 10, getting his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first in nearly four years

Severino’s outing marked the ninth straight time a Yankee starter pitched at least six innings, their longest since also doing it in nine straight starts May 18-27, 2016. It also was the MLB-best 13th time a New York starter finished at least seven innings, one ahead of San Diego.

Michael King breezed through the eighth. Clay Holmes notched his eighth save, extending his career-high scoreless streak to 26 innings.

“It’s been special to watch them go at it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We talk about passing the baton in the lineup, well they’re doing it from the starting staff every day we’re getting that kind of outing.

It was New York’s 62nd one-hitter of at least nine innings. The last was April 13, 2019, when CC Sabathia allowed a third-inning single and combined with three relievers against the White Sox.

Detroit rookie Beau Brieske (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits in six innings.

Kody Clemens, the youngest of Roger Clemens’s four children, went 0 for 3 in his fifth career game. Clemens started in left field and had his father sitting in a suite. The rookie is 0 for 12 to start his career.

Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton went 1 for 4 after being activated off the injured list following a brief absence with a right calf strain. Stanton missed nine games after exiting in the seventh inning on May 24 against Baltimore. An MRI showed no structural damage and the slugger resumed batting practice Tuesday.

Swarmer, Schwindel lead Cubs

Matt Swarmer followed up his first major league start with his first big-league win and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-1 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader.

Swarmer allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings, while striking out six and walking two. He made his first start Monday.

Schwindel ripped Johan Oviedo for a solo homer to left-center field, nearly clearing the bleachers, to lift Chicago into a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

Rafael Ortega cracked a two-out, RBI double to right-center to score Nico Hoerner and give Chicago a 3-0 cushion later in the inning.

Schwindel added two more hits, including an RBI single in the sixth that extended Chicago’s lead to 5-1. He is batting .301 since May 11 and leads Chicago with six homers and 18 RBIs in the stretch.

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols made his 3,000th major league appearance after Corey Dickerson left the game early with left calf discomfort. Pujols went 0 of 3 with three groundouts and a walk.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel had the first three-hit game of his career. He has reached base in all 18 of his major league games.

The Cubs have won four of five games heading into Saturday’s night game, which marks their second doubleheader in a six-day span.

Oviedo (0-1) allowed three earned runs on eight hits in five innings in his first big-league start of 2022. He fanned five batters and walked three to drop to 0-9 in his career as a major league starter.

Paul Goldschmidt snapped his league-leading, 25-game hit streak by going 0 of 2 with a strikeout, a groundout, and a walk.

Dodgers’ luxury tax bill nears $50 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the season with an all-time high $310.6 million payroll for purposes of the luxury tax and are on track to pay a record tax of nearly $47 million, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by the Associated Press.

Five teams exceeded the $230 million threshold as of Opening Day, which if unchanged by the season’s end would be one shy of the most, in 2016.

Luxury tax payrolls include average annual values of all players on 40-man rosters plus just over $16 million per team for benefits and $1.67 million for each club’s share of the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players. Figures also include money owed released players, option buyouts and cash transactions.

After adding Freddie Freeman and reaching a big one-year deal with Trea Turner, Los Angeles was the only team to exceed the new fourth threshold, the so-called Cohen Tax named after Mets owner Steven Cohen. But the Dodgers’ payroll would drop by about $28.1 million if the domestic violence suspension of pitcher Trevor Bauer is upheld by an arbitrator. The Dodgers’ payroll included $34 million for Bauer, the average of his $102 million, three-year contract.

The Mets, in their second season since Cohen bought the team, were second at $289.3 million — $667,278 below the Cohen Tax. That left them on track for a tax payment of just under $22.5 million after adding pitcher Max Scherzer, center fielder Starling Marte, outfielder Mark Canha, and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

The Yankees were third at $261.4 million, which would cause a tax of $7.6 million.

Philadelphia, which fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday following a poor start, was fourth at $233.1 million, on track to pay a tax of roughly $629,000, the Red Sox were fifth at $232.3 million, which would result in a tax of about $466,000.

San Diego, the only team other than the Dodgers to pay tax last year, began this season $694,982 below the initial $230 million threshold.

Under the collective bargaining agreement reached in March following a 99-day lockout, this year’s four tax thresholds are $230 million, $250 million, $270 million and $290 million.

First-time offenders pay 20 percent on the amount above the first threshold, 32 percent above the second, 62.5 percent above the third, and 80 percent above the fourth.

As a repeat offender, the Dodgers pay 30 percent above the first, 42 percent above the second, 75 percent above the third, and 90 percent above the fourth.

Four teams had luxury tax payrolls under $100 million: Oakland ($64.8 million), Pittsburgh ($73.5 million), Baltimore ($79.9 million), and Cleveland ($91.2 million).