Mansfield’s Jake Wall a clear winner, repeats as state’s best in long jump

If there’s a fence in sight, rather than use the door, the senior from Mansfield hops over it.

WESTFIELD — Whenever Jake Wall visits the local Target, he levitates over the concrete red balls in front of the main entrance — for no other reason than he can’t help himself.

Wall, a talented wide receiver on the gridiron, discovered a love for track and field, developing a passion for long jump. The rest is history.

Wall won the long jump Saturday with a distance of 23 feet, 2¼ inches, defending his title from last season at the Meet of Champions at Westfield State University. Wall also was a champion in the indoor Meet of Champions.

His mother, Mary Ellen, cheered on her only son at the back of the pit, sporting a temporary tattoo that read “You GOT this.” The message of the tattoo changes with each meet, but her support remains unwavering.

“No matter what, he’ll always be a champion in our hearts,” Mary Ellen said.

The University of Michigan commit took his craft to the next level, obsessively watching YouTube videos to hone his form. A gym rat who works out before and after practice, Wall increased from a 21-6 during the start of last spring season to a 24-6 this season, a remarkable jump that he credits to his obsession with being his best self.

“I’m chasing numbers — I just want to prove to myself that I can get to a certain mark,” Wall said. “Coming in, I just have the thought process that no one else works harder than me.”

More than just a talented long jumper, Wall owns the Mansfield school records in 55-meter dash (indoors), 55-meter hurdles (indoors), and both outdoor and indoor long jump. Sixth-year Hornets coach Kevin Butera called Wall the most talented athlete that he’s coached, a claim that could stand the test of time.

“He’s been relentless the past couple years to get to where he is,” Butera said. “It’s starting to rub off onto teammates and they are doing well, so it’s really a culture thing.

“It’s a once in a blue moon type of athlete. Super fortunate to have him.”

Newton South's Amelia Everett (left) and Wellesley's Rory Clare are side by side as they run the girls' mile. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Newton South’s Amelia Everett (left) and Wellesley’s Rory Clare congratulate each other after finishing the mile. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

▪ After setting a personal record and winning the 800 meters Thursday, Newton South junior Amelia Everett entered the mile race brimming with confidence.

After the Lions standout ran on the hip of Wellesley senior Rory Clare for the first two laps, Everett shot ahead on the third-lap straightaway, capturing the mile title with a time of 4 minutes, 49.31 seconds, a personal best.

“It really gave me confidence of where my fitness is and shows that I have the finishing speed I need,” Everett said. “It was just a big confidence booster.”

Through the first two laps, Everett appeared as if she had barely broken a sweat. After the race, the junior collected herself, sincerely congratulating her competitors with hugs and a smile enveloped her face.

“I watched her in middle school and she was a good middle school kid,” said 32-year Newton South coach Steve McChesney. “She was hovering around 5:20 then and I knew that she had talent, but how much she’s embraced the hard work, how coachable she is . . . we’ve learned that we work well together.”

Everett began her track journey in fifth grade with Girls on the Run, a national nonprofit. Developing a love for the sport, Everett began to live and breathe the sport, fully committed to her fitness. By working with her teammates and coaches on grueling practices, including negative splits, sprints, long to short interval training and countless hill runs, Everett has turned into a standout on the oval.

“She’s a gutsy kid,” McChesney said. “She’s determined, focused, and makes great race decisions.”

▪ Frontier senior Jack Vecellio, a Clemson commit, jumped 17-1½, winning the boys’ pole vault and breaking the record of 16-7 set by North Andover’s Erick Duffy in 2017. After completing the jump, the screams from the crowd filled the air as Vecellio tackled his father, Andrew, in celebration.

“I was ecstatic,” Vecellio said. “I was so pumped, that’s the moment I’ve been waiting for for years, since the seventh grade. Last night I couldn’t sleep thinking about this meet.”

Jack Vecellio of Frontier Regional cleared 17 feet, 1 1/2 inches to set a state meet record in the pole vault. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

▪ After winning the girls’ pole vault (11-6) and the outdoor pentathlon (3,313 points) on Thursday, Westford Academy senior Megan Frazee added a third state championship. The UMass commit won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.50 seconds, beating Concord-Carlisle junior Obi Akubude by 0.01 second.

“It’s awesome,” Frazee said. “To win three state events, I’m so thankful for my coaches and everyone in my team supporting me throughout the years.”

Ghosts junior Elliana Tweedle claimed first place in the girls’ 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.12 seconds. Tweedle won the 200 on Thursday with a time of 24.77 seconds.

▪ After crossing the finish line in 10.40 seconds, South Hadley senior Jonas Clarke raced back to the scorer’s desk. The Harvard bound standout won the boys’ 100 and tied the record set by Ayer’s Mike Morris in 1981.

“I knew that it was going to be close,” Clarke said. “I ran back to see the time and I never do that. I’m very excited. I’m speaking it into existence: by the time I graduate, I will beat that record.”

Clarke achieved double-winner status, also taking the 200 with a time of 21.06.

▪ Bishop Stang junior Jacob Cookinham bested Newton North senior Max Klein by an inch and a quarter in the shot put, winning with a throw of 66-2¾. Cookinham and Klein each bested the rest of the field by more than 11 feet.

MIAA Meet of Champions

at Westfield State University

BOYS

100 — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 10.4; 2. Everton Muir, Newton North, 10.77; 3. Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury, 10.85.

110m hurdles — 1. Easton Tan, Winchester, 13.92; 2. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 13.94; 3. Sean Golembiewski, Hopkinton, 14.24.

200 — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 21.06; 2. Everton Muir, Newton North, 21.47; 3. Alex Landry, Acton-Boxborough, 21.59.

400 — 1. Justin Levy, Newton South, 48.79; 2. Tristian Millar, Austin Prep, 49.14; 3. Quincy Scott, Newton North, 49.3.

400m hurdles — 1. Noah Stegmeier, Acton-Boxborough, 55.82; 2. Aden Pemble, Central Catholic, 55.85; 3. Jayden Bai, Lexington, 57.14.

800 — 1. David Vandi, Lowell, 1:54.79; 2. Max Gregoire, Tyngsborough, 1:56.25; 3. Hatim Boukhtam, North Quincy, 1:56.51.

Mile — 1. Freddy Collins, Nashoba, 4:13.25; 2. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 4:14.14; 3. Riley Cole, Northampton, 4:14.77.

2-mile — 1. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 9:09.11; 2. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 9:11.99; 3. Paul Bergeron, Westford, 9:13.42.

4 x 100 — 1. Newton North, 42.56; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 42.62; 3. Winchester, 42.9.

4 x 400 — 1. Newton North, 3:20.17; 2. Lexington, 3:20.46; 3. Central Catholic, 3:20.77.

4 x 800 — 1. North Andover, 7:51.53; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 8:01.44; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 8:02.75.

High jump — 1. Liviu Mihailicenco, Greenfield, 6 feet 6 inches; 2. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 6-6; 3. Zachary Traficante, North Andover, 6-4.

Long jump — 1. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 23 feet 2¼ inches; 2. Michael Harden, Reading, 22-11; 3. Cashmere Mathurin, Stoughton, 22-8¼.

Pole vault — 1. Jack Vecellio, Frontier, 17 feet 1½ inches; 2. Sawyer Garrett, Dover-Sherborn, 14-6; 3. Paul Zgurzynski, Wachusett, 14-6.

Triple jump — 1. Stephon Patrick, St. John’s Prep, 44 feet 4 inches; 2. Bolu Sotonwa, Middleborough, 44-3½; 3. Rikervin Encarnacion, Leominster, 44-0.

Shot put — 1. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 66 feet 2¾ inches; 2. Max Klein, Newton North, 66-1½; 3. Brodie Clemente, North Attleborough, 53-2¾.

Discus — 1. Yoofi Abaka, Burncoat, 169 feet 11 inches; 2. Max LaPointe, Amesbury, 167-7; 3. Mark Etienvre, North Attleborough, 158-0.

Javelin — 1. Edward Webb, Wellesley, 184 feet 10 inches; 2. Matthew Wessel, North Andover, 177-6; 3. Owen Faulha, Quabbin, 174-3.

Pentathlon — 1. Alexander Bishop, Pentucket, 3,305 points; 2. Ryan Hatem, Newton South, 3,160; 3. Brandon Riley, Weymouth, 3,065.

GIRLS

100 — 1. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 12.12; 2. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 12.2; 3. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 12.31.

100m hurdles — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 14.5; 2. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 14.51; 3. Janessa Duren, Central Catholic, 14.81.

200 — 1. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 24.77; 2. Ali Murphy, Norton, 24.87; 3. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 25.03.

400 — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 55.39; 2. Ali Murphy, Norton, 55.74; 3. Moriah Luetjen, Amherst-Pelham, 55.76.

400m hurdles — 1. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 1:03; 2. Sarah Dumas, Franklin, 1:03.19; 3. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 1:03.26.

800m — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 2:07.18; 2. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 2:10.7; 3. Lily Bulczynski, Newton South, 2:14.77.

Mile — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 4:49.31; 2. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 4:59.7; 3. Vivian Kane, Newton North, 5:03.27.

2-mile — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 10:53.71; 2. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 10:54.75; 3. Miana Caraballo, Methuen, 10:55.11.

4 x 100 — 1. Pembroke, 49:14; 2. Westford, 49:24; 3. Framingham, 49:31.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 3:56.89; 2. Wachusett, 3:57.17; 3. Lexington, 4:04.35.

4 x 800 — 1. Newton South, 9:25.37; 2. Brookline, 9:30.63; 3. North Andover, 9:33.75.

High jump — 1. Charlotte DiRocco, Concord-Carlisle, 5 feet 6 inches; 2. Marielsa McBride, Lexington, 5-4; 2. Amelie Jamanka, Cambridge, 5-4; 2. Lindsey Wilson, Peabody, 5-4.

Long jump — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 18 feet 6½ inches; 2. Gabrielle Pierre, Lincoln-Sudbury, 18-4; 3. Katherine DeFosse, Auburn, 18-2½.

Pole vault — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 11 feet 6 inches; 2. Melinda Haagensen, Westborough, 11-6; 3. Emila Nadolski, Chicopee, 10-6.

Triple jump — 1. Shakira Cadet, Durfee, 38 feet 11½ inches; 2. Liliana MacDonald, Norwell, 37-5; 3. Annamaria Mbuyu, Lowell, 37-1¾.

Shot put — 1. Skye Petrie-Cameron, Newton North, 41 feet 4½ inches; 2. Lindsay Isaacs, Wachusett, 39-7½; 3. Ronnie Jones, Lowell, 38-8.

Discus — 1. Michaela Denson, Springfield International, 147 feet 1 inches; 2. Natalie Krysta, Bellingham, 136-6; 3. Katherine Powers, Hopkinton, 130-9.

Javelin — 1. Norah Kobaly, Littleton, 129 feet 6 inches; 2. Caitlin Dumouchel, Mansfield, 127-0; 3. Fiona Rigby, Arlington, 120-11.

Pentathlon — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 3,313 points; 2. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 3,244; 3. Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester, 3,138.

Newton North's Skye Petrie-Cameron won the state championship in the girls' shot put. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.