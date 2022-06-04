Nick Pivetta submits a strong mound effort in a shutout of the A’s.

No offense could knock Pivetta off his stride, especially not the Athletics, one of the worst offenses in baseball.

Before Saturday’s start at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Pivetta had a 2.11 ERA in his last six outings. It included a complete game in a 5-1 win against the Astros on May 18. In that six-game span (38⅓ innings pitched) Pivetta held opponents to a .187 batting average and a .528 OPS.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Nick Pivetta has been in a groove for some time now.

Pivetta breezed through the A’s lineup in an 8-0 shutout win, allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. He gave up his first hit to Elvis Andrus in the second inning, and relinquished the other to Ramón Laureano in the fourth inning. Other than that, Pivetta smothered the A’s offense, striking out seven.

The Red Sox (26-27) won for the third game in a row and second time in this three-game set, and the 12th time in their last 17 games.

The only real jam for Pivetta (5-4, 3.50 ERA) came in that fourth inning. With one out in the frame, Laureano, who reached on a leadoff double, stole third. Seth Brown laced what appeared to be an RBI double to right field, but Trevor Story made a leaping grab, preventing the A’s from scoring their first run of the game.

In the seventh, Pivetta worked around a one-out walk to Pinder, striking out Sean Murphy for the third time to end the inning.

Alex Verdugo went 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs to lead a Sox offense that pounded out 14 hits, seven against A’s righthanded starter Paul Blackburn in what amounted to his worst start of the season. Blackburn carried a 2.15 ERA into the contest, the best among any of the A’s starters. Blackburn, a sinker-ball pitcher who lives down in the zone, was effective. Yet that didn’t matter to the Sox, who showed a knack for finding holes in the A’s defense, peppering balls on a line and on the ground, and spraying hits from line to line.

Story got it going in the third with his ground ball double down the line that just stayed fair. After Franchy Cordero reached on a walk, Christian Vázquez laced an RBI double to left, scoring Story from second.

It looked as if Blackburn would get out of the inning, responding with back-to-back strikeouts of Jarren Duran and Kiké Hernández. But Rafael Devers beat the shift with a two-run single to right, scoring Cordero and Vazquez to give the Sox a 3-0 lead. In the end, Blackburn made it through just four innings, plus two batters. The Sox tagged him for seven hits and four runs (all earned).

The Sox put the game out of reach with a four-run outburst in the eighth. Following a two-run single by Cordero that stretched the lead to 8-0, each player in the Sox starting lineup had a hit.

Tanner Houck pitched a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts while Hirokazu Sawamura had a strikeout in a scoreless ninth to close it out.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.